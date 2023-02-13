NBA All-Star Weekend Events with 21 Savage, Shaquille O’Neal, DJ Drama and IRIE

This week, Salt Lake City Live will team up with Park City Live for a series of NBA all-star weekend shows at The Union Event Center on Friday, February 17th and Saturday, February 18th to present SLC Live All Star 2023, the hottest after-party destination during this year’s NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City. SLC Live will kick off the weekend series with Grammy-winning rapper 21 Savage’s ‘Official All-Star Weekend Party’ with DJ Drama + surprise special guests (February 17th) followed by a night with DIESEL aka Shaquille O’Neal and DJ IRIE (February 18th). With over 100,000 visitors coming into town to see the star-studded games, Salt Lake City Live will keep the fun going off the court and all night long.

Dustin Esson, founder of Salt Lake City Live, and Kathryn Burns, CEO and founder of Park City Live (PCL) are excited to be partnering for this series of NBA All-Star Weekend shows, continuing in SLC Live’s pop-up summer series and PCL’s tradition of over a decade of legendary shows. Dustin Esson says, “The intermingling of these two brands will bring a world class VIP experience and a new face to The Union for this exciting series of NBA all-star weekend shows in Salt Lake City.” Kathryn Burns says, “PCL is excited to be working with Salt Lake City Live and the Union Event Center for our unique event celebrating one of the biggest moments in sports. We look forward to putting on an incredible party with special performances that will make the weekend one to remember. We’ve set a high bar producing world-class concerts and events in Park City and are excited to continue the tradition in Salt Lake City.”

Located at 235 N 500 W in the growing industrial-arts district of Salt Lake City, the Union Event Center is a modern warehouse with a welcoming feel. The high-capacity venue (3,000 max) features three full-service bars and an upper area with VIP services. The venue is a convenient location near downtown with public transportation close by.

General admission and VIP tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, February 10th at 9am PST/ 12pm EST which include a variety of hospitality levels. Ticket prices for Friday evening range from $105-$180 and tickets prices for Saturday evening range from $49-$125. Table hospitality and ticket packages can be purchased online at https://www.saltlakecitylive.net/#buyNow

For additional details, sponsorship, and experiential opportunities or programming opportunities at the one-of-a-kind venue, please email jessica@fingerprintcom.net for any inquiries.