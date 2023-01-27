Black Democrats Reveal EACH Plan for Abortion Rights

Representatives Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Representative Barbara Lee introduced the EACH Act on Thursday, Jan. 26, a bill that would block states from preventing private insurers from covering abortion costs. Both lawmakers are acutely aware of the battle they will face getting this critical piece of legislation ratified as the contentious battle over Roe V. Wade ensues. Yet both Pressley and Lee are determined to get it passed and overturn the Hyde Amendment which precludes federal dollars from being used to fund abortions.

While both are all too aware of the opposition they face from Republicans, who are hell-bent on blocking any legislation that would provide for women to terminate a pregnancy they remain undeterred, though. She knew that the EACH Act was the right thing to do, and she was determined to see it through.

Representative Barbara Lee is a tireless advocate for abortion rights. She worked diligently to make sure that women had access to safe and legal abortions. She believed that every woman should be able to make her own decisions about her body and her health.

Both Lee and Pressley are passionate advocates for abortion rights and understand how critical the issue is for women and for our society as a whole. Both know that women’s health and our reproductive rights are at stake and are resolute in their commitment to fighting for them.

“I’ve been trying to do this for years,” says Lee. “The Hyde Amendment… is discriminatory, it’s racist, and it disproportionately impacts women of color, Black women, brown women, and people who are low-income.”

Lee was a champion for women’s health. She knew that women’s health was a critical issue, and she was determined to make sure that women had access to the best possible care. She fought for women’s healthcare issues in Congress, and she never backed down from a challenge.

Barbara Lee was a fighter for justice. She believed in the power of the people, and she was always willing to stand up for what she believed in. She was a powerful advocate for abortion rights