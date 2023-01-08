Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson To Release Her First Book

Photo: Getty Images

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman to be appointed to the nation’s highest court, is writing her first book.

According to NBC News, Jackson is working on a memoir titled “Lovely One,” which comes from an English translation of her birthname, Ketanji Onyika [Brown].

“Mine has been an unlikely journey,” Jackson said in a statement released Thursday (January 5) by Random House. “But the path was paved by courageous women and men in whose footsteps I placed my own, road warriors like my own parents, and also luminaries in the law, whose brilliance and fortitude lit my way. This memoir marries the public record of my life with what is less known. It will be a transparent accounting of what it takes to rise through the ranks of the legal profession, especially as a woman of color with an unusual name and as a mother and a wife striving to reconcile the demands of a high-profile career with the private needs of my loved ones.”

“My hope is that the fullness of my journey as a daughter, sister, wife, mother, litigator, and friend will stand as a testament for young women, people of color, and dreamers everywhere,” Jackson added, “especially those who nourish outsized ambitions and believe in the possibility of achieving them.”

Jackson made history and joined the Supreme Court last year after President Joe Biden nominated her to succeed retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

Though no release date has been set for her upcoming book, Random House said Jackson tells her story with “refreshing honesty, lively wit, and warmth.”

“Justice Jackson invites readers into her life and world, chronicling the experiences that have shaped her,” the announcement reads “from growing up in Miami with educator parents who broke barriers during the 1960s to honing her voice as an oratory champion to performing improv and participating in pivotal student movements at Harvard to balancing the joys and demands of marriage and motherhood while advancing in Big Law — and, finally, to making history upon joining the nation’s highest court.”