Hakeem Jeffries Gives Powerful Alphabet Speech After Becoming First Black Lawmaker To Lead Congress

On Jan. 6, Hakeem Jeffries made history by becoming the first Black lawmaker to lead a political party in congress. Jeffries, who now leads the Democratic Party, handed the post to Republican Kevin McCarthy who will now serve as House Speaker.

Jeffries gave a powerful speech while using alphabets to poetically place positive attributes over negativity.

He started by saying, “We’ll always put American values over autocracy, benevolence over bigotry, the constitution over the cult, democracy over demagogues, economic opportunity over extremism, freedom over fascism.”

Jeffries continued by saying, “Reason over racism, substance over slander, triumph over tyranny, understanding over ugliness, voting rights over voter suppression, working families over the well-connected, xenial over xenophobia, yes we can over you can’t do it and zealous representation over zero sum confrontation.”

View the entire clip below:

hakeem jeffries just went from A thru Z in his speech pic.twitter.com/7wLi2pcIAu — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 7, 2023