Snoop Dogg Says Dionne Warwick ‘Checked’ Him on His Misogynistic Lyrics

Photo: Getty Images

Snoop Dogg is opening up about the time legendary singer Dionne Warwick confronted him among other rappers about their misogynistic lyrics.

In CNN’s new film Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over, Snoop recalled when Warwick invited a group of prominent 90s rappers to her home and “checked” them on their lyrics, per Billboard.

Snoop, Suge Knight, Tupac, and more were instructed to be at Warwick’s home by 7 in the morning, and the group was so “scared” that they showed up at 6:52 am.

“We were kind of, like, scared and shook up,” Snoop said. “We’re powerful right now, but she’s been powerful forever. Thirty-some years in the game, in the big home with a lot of money and success.”

Once they arrived, Warwick called out their misogynistic lyrics and demanded they call her a “b—h” to her face.

“You guys are all going to grow up,” she told the group. “You’re going have families. You’re going to have children. You’re going to have little girls, and one day that little girl is going to look at you and say, ‘Daddy, did you really say that? Is that really you?’ What are you going to say?”

“She was checking me at a time when I thought we couldn’t be checked,” Snoop said. “We were the most gangsta as you could be, but that day at Dionne Warwick’s house, I believe we got out-gangstered that day.”

The rapper said Warwick’s words inspired him to change the way he approached music, beginning with his 1996 record Tha Doggfather.

“I made it a point to put records of joy – me uplifting everybody and nobody dying and everybody living,” he said. “Dionne, I hope I became the jewel that you saw when I was the little, dirty rock that was in your house. I hope I’m making you proud.”