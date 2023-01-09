Tips for breaking the ice with fitness and wellness

By Aaron Robey, owner of Robey Fitness
Every year people across the world make a resolution to dedicate themselves to a healthier lifestyle. They tell themselves that they will start working out and eating healthier. Many of those folks abandon their commitment in a short period of time.
However, there are a good amount of people that stick to it and make an impact on their wellness.
Let’s assume that everyone who decided to make fitness and health a priority will stick with it. Working out for the first time or starting back after a long break can seem intimidating. Also, there is a lot of misinformation floating on every social media platform.
It’s easy to get confused about what to do and what not to do. And deciding to go with the wrong information can result in a lack of progress and a complete waste of time. So, I’ve decided to break a few things down for all the people wanting to make a positive change.
Here are what tips I can offer from over a decade of experience:
- Stay consistent: Before you start any new fitness program, be sure that you’re going to commit to something that you can do consistently. Results are seen over time, so consistency is key. Be sure to create time in your schedule, similar to the way you do for your job, leisure activities, vacations, and other important things. The important thing is that you have a designated time that you perform your fitness routine with little interruption.
- Diet is very important: A good diet is the key to success in fitness. Working out isn’t enough. You have to also make time to review your diet and plan out your daily meals. If you don’t, what you eat can ruin any results that you expect to see from working out regularly. For example, your body only needs a small amount of sodium to function, but if you eat foods with more sodium than necessary, the sodium acts like a sponge and holds water, causing water retention.
- Monitor your intensity: It is extremely important to have intense workouts. You don’t want to do an hour, or longer, workout session and not burn fat. You always want to be in the “fat burning zone,” which is when your heart rate is raised to the point where your body burns fat or your target heart rate. To find your target heart rate, take 220 and subtract it from your age
- Stretching is a necessity: Your muscles can not perform at their peak if they are in a know. No matter if you are a beginner or advanced, you need blood to flow throughout your muscles before they can work properly. Also, stretching prevents injury if performed correctly. Be sure to stretch before, during, and after your workouts.
- Have a plan: Before you hit the gym, know what you are doing. Plan out what muscle groups you’re going to work on that day and what exercises you are doing to perform. Incorrect form can prevent muscle gains and weight loss. Your body will perform at its best if your limbs are even and balanced throughout your workouts.