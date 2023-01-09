Tips for breaking the ice with fitness and wellness

By Aaron Robey, owner of Robey Fitness

Every year people across the world make a resolution to dedicate themselves to a healthier lifestyle. They tell themselves that they will start working out and eating healthier. Many of those folks abandon their commitment in a short period of time.

However, there are a good amount of people that stick to it and make an impact on their wellness.

Let’s assume that everyone who decided to make fitness and health a priority will stick with it. Working out for the first time or starting back after a long break can seem intimidating. Also, there is a lot of misinformation floating on every social media platform.

It’s easy to get confused about what to do and what not to do. And deciding to go with the wrong information can result in a lack of progress and a complete waste of time. So, I’ve decided to break a few things down for all the people wanting to make a positive change.

Here are what tips I can offer from over a decade of experience: