Pastor Jamal Bryant and Camye Mackey Honored at Battle of the Bands Gala

Pastor Jamal Bryant of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church and Camye Mackey, EVP Chief D&I Officer of the Atlanta Hawks Are Honorees at The Battle of Bands Founders Gala in January.

Gala Raises Funds to Support Students Graduation Goals

From Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2023, Atlanta will be the focal point of a celebration as more than 30,000 attendees participate in The HBCU Culture Homecoming Fest & Battle of The Bands MLK Weekend Edition, hosted by the HBCU Culture Legacy Foundation. The Foundation, founded by Frank and LaKeisha Johnson has a mission to deliver real and reliable resources to HBCU institutions and students. The HBCU Culture Battle of the Bands MLK Weekend Edition will take place during MLK Celebration and includes six marching bands from various historically Black Colleges and universities (HBCU’s), joined by alumni and supporters from across the nation. The HBCU Culture Battle of the Bands MLK Weekend Edition will take place at the award-winning State Farm Arena.

The weekend will kick-off on Friday, January 13, 2023, with a Founders Gala at Ventanas on Bakers Street in downtown Atlanta from 6:30 – 10:30 pm for 200 guests. Dr. Kevin James, President of Morris Brown College, will serve as chairman of the gala. Awards and honors will be given to community leader and activist, Pastor Jamal Bryant of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church with a ministry of over 20,000. Joining Pastor Bryant in the honors category will be Camye Mackey, Executive VP/Chief People Diversity/Inclusion Officer for the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm arena. The purpose of the Founders Gala is to support the HBCU Culture 2023 $10 Million fundraising goal to help students become graduates. This event will be a luxury celebration of HBCU Culture with Alumni, Executives & Leaders. Tickets & Sponsorship range from $249 – $4,449. A portion of proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the 2023 Focus HBCU Institution, Morris Brown College. To learn more and secure tickets for the ‘HBCU Culture Homecoming Fest & Battle of The Bands MLK Weekend Edition’ at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, visit HBCUCulture.com.