Fulton County Offices Closed Today for Frozen Pipes

Some Fulton County Facilities will Close on Tuesday, December 27

due to Frozen Pipe Damage

All Fulton County libraries, senior centers, arts centers, behavioral health offices, and facilities serving adults with developmental disabilities will be closed to the public on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

Some facilities experienced damage due to severe cold over the last several days. Reopening updates will be provided on Tuesday, December 27.

Other Fulton County offices will reopen at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27.

For updates, please visit www.fultoncountyga.gov or follow Fulton County on social media @fultoninfo.