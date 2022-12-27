Coppin State University Sued By Former Student After Assistant Coach Allegedly Catfished Him And Forced Sexual Encounter

A lawsuit stemming from an alleged blackmail and sexual encounter has shocked Coppin State University and the HBCU community.

A former student and player on the team’s men’s basketball team has sued the school after he was allegedly catfished and blackmailed by former Coppin State assistant basketball coach, Lucian Brownlee, according to BaltimoreBrew.

According to the lawsuit, the former student and says Brownlee, who was his basketball coach, initially catfished him by posing as a woman online in 2018. The communication soon became romantic and Brownlee, allegedly posing as the woman online, began to ask the former student for nude photos. After sending the photos, the student was blackmailed into sending more photos after the perpetrator threatened to release the images if he didn’t comply to the demands.

Brownlee approached the student and claimed that he was being blackmailed by the woman and that she demanded the two have sex and film the encounter. The student agreed to the sexual encounter with Brownlee which was filmed.

The former student eventually decided to ignore the blackmailer in 2020 and his nude photos and videos were released to the basketball team and on social media. In the the lawsuit, the former student says that Coppin State coach Juan Dixon told him to come to practice the next day and urged him to remain on the team.

Dixon also allegedly told the former student that Brownlee had past mental issues.

The lawsuit also claims that Coppin State took no action to help the situation and the school’s lawyer asked the student traumatizing questions about his sexual orientation. The student eventually transferred to another school.

Coppin State has yet to respond to the allegations and lawsuit.