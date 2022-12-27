How XXXTENCATION Foundation’s Cleopatra Bernard And Stacia Mac Are Assisting The Jackson Water Crisis

Just in time for the holidays, XXXTentacion’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard, and Polo G’s mother, Stacia Mac donated massive amounts of water to residents via the XXXTentacion Foundation.

The foundation was a dream deferred for XXXtentacion who envisioned the non profit but was killed before the launch event.

Jackson’s Mayor expressed his gratitude to his foundation and alerted the public that the issue was far from over.

XXXtencation has been trending lately, as his trial is set to begin in January. A lot has been said about the rapper but what many people do not know is that X had goals and dreams that he didn’t get to see come to fruition.. One of those was the foundation he created to assist those in need. His mother is continuing his dream by investing and giving back to communities in need.

In August 2022, the national media started to shine a light on Jackson, Mississippi’s water crisis. The city had sustained heavy rain, which resulted in massive flooding. Years of neglect, combined with racism and a pump malfunction, became a recipe for disaster.

More than 170,000 residents, including infants and children, were left without water. Locals were unable to drink, shower, or even flush toilets. Seniors and lower-income residents with medical needs are forced to choose between buying crucial medications or purchasing water. A boiling water advisory was put in place to help salvage the issue. Still, according to Rukia Lumumba, Chair of the Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition and sister of Jackson’s mayor, the situation is far from resolved.

“The water crisis has left over 150k residents under a boiling advisory. This will last at least a year or more. So we still need more water and water filters,” said Lumumba.

The water crisis has created a medical emergency amongst affected individuals in Jackson. “Not having access to clean drinkable water is detrimental to the health of anyone, especially infants, kids, and the elderly who have preexisting conditions,” stated Dr. Tom Ellison, MD.

Ellison is the Founder and Director of Project Help, a national medical-based non-profit disaster relief organization of over 4500 doctors who volunteer during natural disasters. Project Help has assisted residents in Jackson since August when they got a call from the XXXTentacion foundation in October.

Cleopatra Bernard is a Music, Film and TV Executive Producer. Bernard is also a philanthropist, and the mother of late Rapper, XXXTentacion. The executive and her team decided to step in and help the residents of Jackson through the XXXTentacion foundation.

Bernard teamed up with her friend, Musix manager and Entrepreneur, Stacia Mac who is Polo G’s mother, to assist in the situation. With the logistical assistance of Communications & Brand strategist Abesi Manyando and Project Help, the XXXTentacion foundation is making a necessary impact in the lives of Jackson residents.

“When my son conceived this foundation, his dream was to help those in need. Especially young children, troubled youth and people who are ignored by society. Stacia brought the Jackson issue to my attention. After learning more about the resident’s plight, I realized it was in direct alignment with what Jahseh wanted to accomplish,” said Bernard.

Through the foundation, Bernard and Mac donated massive truckloads of water directly to residents. The distribution of water was facilitated by Project Help.

“We just can’t wait and depend on anyone else to help our communities, especially when they are obviously being overlooked. Based on Jackson’s history this crisis is a result of systemic racism and economic inequality. So we have to step in and assist our people before things gradually get worse,” says Mac.

Dr Ellison agrees with Mac and shared that it’s going to be a long road to recovery for Jackson residents. The “Jackson water crisis has so many layers and long-term consequences. We are committing our medical teams to Jackson for an additional 12 to 18 months. Efforts such as those by The XXXTentacion Foundation enable us to meet the needs of underserved communities and we are thankful to their team,” said Dr. Ellison.

Jackson Mayor, Chokwe Lumumba, is also appreciative and stated the following, “There is still much work left to do as it pertains to upgrading and modernizing Jackson’s water infrastructure. I thank Dr. Tom Ellison and Project HELP for enlisting the aid of the XXXTentacion foundation and Ms. Cleopatra Bernard. The truckloads of water provided by the foundation is essential for our Children and Elderly. We are deeply moved by their action (and the doctors and volunteers) , countless hours, exceptional expertise and time spent away from home to ensure that all Jackson residents have access to clean, reliable, and safe drinking water.,” said Mayor Lumumba.

The Jackson water crisis is an issue that began almost a century ago in the now predominantly Black capital. Due to neglect, poverty, and racism as reported by both Mississippi Today and USA Today, the water crisis has worsened over the years leaving so many locals in need.

If you would more information about the foundation, please visit the website here.