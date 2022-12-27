MasterClass Announces Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO Rosalind Brewer to Teach Business Innovation

One of the most influential CEOs in America shares how to promote innovation, gain buy-in on transformation within your company, and stand out as a leader

MasterClass, the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world’s best across a wide range of subjects, today announced that Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO Rosalind “Roz” Brewer will teach a class on business innovation and leading with integrity. Brewer’s class will trace her journey as a leader—from her early experiences as a research scientist through leading innovation and change across five different industries. MasterClass members will learn Brewer’s real-life strategies for making innovative decisions and driving change in uncertain times. Brewer’s class is now available exclusively on MasterClass , where subscribers get unlimited access to all 180+ instructors with an annual membership.

“With an extensive career leading notable companies like Starbucks, Sam’s Club and Walgreens, Roz has developed a remarkable ability to see the big picture,” said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. “In her class, MasterClass members will learn how to navigate, motivate and lead teams through transformation using the tool kit she’s developed over her extensive career.”

Brewer will explain how to successfully build an innovation strategy, relaying how she made decisions to transform Walgreens from a retail pharmacy into a healthcare company, as well as the impact these changes have on the company’s employees and communities. She will highlight the importance of listening as a means of creating an environment of innovation as she hears pitches from three interns from Walgreens’ summer internship program. Using an example from her experience at Starbucks, Brewer will discuss the birth of the company’s App and the vital role technology plays in a rapidly evolving business. Brewer will take members through her most vulnerable moments as she shares her thoughts on navigating a predominantly male-dominated industry and how she’s built a culture that values diversity, equity and inclusion at every company she’s led. Members will also get a firsthand look at Brewer’s approach to mentorship as she speaks with three students from her alma mater Spelman College, the historically Black college for women in Atlanta. Through the class lessons and interactive assignments, members will walk away empowered to transform business challenges into proactive, impactful solutions.

“Throughout my career, I’ve had to navigate tough situations, but those challenges have resulted in huge transformations,” Brewer said. “With this class, I want to help MasterClass members navigate pivotal moments in their careers with humility and honesty. I’ll share all of the techniques to make efficient, powerful decisions that could change one person’s day or, longer term, the entire company’s business strategy.”

Ranked on Forbes‘ list of “100 Most Powerful Women in the World,” Brewer became the CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance in 2021 after leading several other major companies. Brewer was born in Detroit as the youngest of five children. She and her siblings were the first generation in her family to attend college. She enjoyed science and math, which led her to study chemistry at Spelman College before moving into business. After working her way up in various corporations, she held leadership positions at Kimberly-Clark and Walmart; she was also president and CEO of Sam’s Club and group president and COO at Starbucks. As CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance, she is, as of 2022, one of only two Black women to lead Fortune 500 companies. Brewer currently serves as the Chairperson of the board of trustees for Spelman College. She also is a Board Member of VillageMD, World Business Chicago, Business Roundtable and the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African-American History and Culture. Brewer formerly served on the board of directors for Starbucks, Amazon, Lockheed Martin Corporation and Molson Coors Brewing Company. Brewer was named a National Woman of the Year by USA Today in 2022.