Mayor’s Masquerade Ball Hits a High Note for UNCF

In the 39-year history of this height of the social season soirees, the 2022 UNCF Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball this may have been the best yet. As is customary, the stars and celebrities attended along with Atlanta’s most prominent and well-heeled community members. Maybe it’s coming out of the pandemic and seeing a brighter future on the socio-economic front – the mood in the room was decidedly jovial and anxious to move on to what’s next for the city’s recovery and growth as a world-class city.

The 39th Annual UNCF Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball, hosted by and in honor of Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens raised more than $2 million dollars to benefit African American students, setting a Masked Ball record.

The spirit of new beginnings was palpable and a sense of hopefulness filled the ballroom at the Mariott Marquis Hotel in Atlanta, as guests dressed in their finest regalia excitedly greeted each other and frequently burst into laughter before stopping to listen intently when Mayor Andre Dickens addressed the crowd of celebrants.

Guests Oscar winning actor Danny Glover, Jermine Dupri generously participated in the evening festivities, which included the headline performance from musical icon Babyface.