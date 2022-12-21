ESSENCE Black Women In Sports Awards Brunch Pays Homage To Industry Leaders, Provides Safe Space For Honest Conversations

Several of the top women in sports were honored at the 2022 ESSENCE Black Women In Sports Awards Brunch. The event, which took place in Atlanta, paid homage to Black women who have made an impact in sports.

ESPN’s Elle Duncan served as the event host.

Several panel discussions shed light on issues that impact Black women in the industry and the best practices to overcome notable obstacles.

The panel discussions included, “Fireside Chat on Champion Things” with Sanya Richards-Ross and Caroline Wanga; “The Real MVPs: Black Women in Sports” with Francena McCorory, Tara Owens, and moderated by ESPN’s Elle Duncan; and “Changing the Game: Black Women & HBCU Athletics” with Peggy Davis, Tiffani-Dawn Sykes, Dauriana Lewis, and moderated by Maria Taylor.

Honorees of the brunch included:

Sanya Richards-Ross – a former Jamaican-American track & field athlete, who competed internationally for the US in the 400-meter sprint. Her notable accolades in this event include being the 2012 Olympic champion, 2009 world champion, 2008 Olympic bronze medalist, and 2005 world silver medalist

Sonja Stills – a well-known staple within the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference for the past 19 years. In January, she became the first female commissioner in the conference’s history, as well as the first female commissioner of a Division I HBCU Conference.

Pamella Jenkins, on behalf of Delaware State University Lacrosse Team – Earlier this year, the team was subjected to an unjust and degrading traffic stop by police who rifled through their belongings with dogs sniffing for contraband. The young women handled it with poise & grace while continuing to overcome adversity during the aftermath of their traffic stop.

In partnership with Coca-Cola, the mission of ESSENCE Black Women In Sports Awards Brunch was to provide a safe space for honest conversations around issues that Black female athletes and industry personnel face on a daily basis.

View photos below: