Cathy Nedd Named President of the Real Times Media News Group

Former Chief Operating Officer and Associate Publisher of the Michigan Chronicle, Returns to the Real Times Media Team

Detroit – Hiram E. Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of Real Times Media (RTM), today announced veteran marketing executive Cathy Nedd will join the company as President of the Real Times Media News Group, a division of RTM’s conglomerate that oversees the organization’s news brands in Michigan, Illinois, Georgia and Pennsylvania, including the nation’s most iconic nameplates, the Michigan Chronicle, Chicago Defender, Atlanta Daily World, Atlanta Tribune and the New Pittsburgh Courier. The News Group also produces major events around the country, most notably the influential Pancakes & Politics speaker series, Men and Women of Excellence, and 40 Under 40, to name a few.

“I am honored and excited to return to the Real Times Media family in this role,” said Cathy. “I love the work RTM does to elevate a positive narrative in the African American community, using its respected platforms to inform, educate, celebrate and memorialize successes in our community. I look forward to working in lockstep with the RTM team to advance the vision for the company, expand our reach, and amplify our voice for an even greater impact.”

Rejoining the company, Cathy previously served as Chief Operating Officer and Associate Publisher of the Michigan Chronicle. She went on to provide digital marketing services for various high-profile clients through her marketing agency, Cathy Nedd, LLC. Cathy also served as VP of Government Services for MCL Jasco Operations, a minority-owned firm that provides education, outreach, and infrastructure services to government entities in the Midwest and SE United States.

“I have known and worked with Cathy Nedd for more than two decades, and I am well familiar with her incredible work ethic and creativity,” Jackson adds. “Most importantly, she is passionate about Black culture and understands RTM’s role in highlighting African American achievement. With Cathy as President of our News Group, not only are we assuring dynamic growth in the capability and depth of those brands, but it will give me more time to focus on strategy and business development for the overall enterprise. As we continue our evolution as a national media, marketing, and entertainment company I am excited to be able to put a laser focus on our cultural marketing arm Pitch Black, business

lifestyle brand, Who’s Who In Black, and Studio 1452, our original content production outfit. I’m confident that bringing Cathy on board is the best choice to allow me to do that.”

About Real Times Media

One of the country’s leading producers of original news and programming for Black audiences, Real Times Media (RTM) has a legacy of engaging, informing, and empowering through a non-apologetic cultural filter. RTM is the parent company of Who’s Who In Black, a business lifestyle brand focused on celebrating African American achievement; Pitch Black, a cultural marketing division; Studio 1452, its digital content production arm; and RTM Digital Studios, an unparalleled archive of historical photographs, videos, and artifacts. The company is most widely known for its news organization comprising five of the country’s most respected Black-owned news brands, the Atlanta Daily World, Atlanta Tribune: The Magazine, the Chicago Defender, the Michigan Chronicle, and the New Pittsburgh Courier.

For more information contact Taquinda Johnson, Director of Marketing, Real Times Media at 313-963-5522, or visit www.realtimesmedia.com.