Black Women’s Expo Is Transformational Experience

The much-anticipated premier event for Black Women in cities around the country just made it’s Atlanta and Southeast region stop at the Georgia International Convention center near Atlanta’s Hartsfield airport on Dec. 17 and 18.

Pich Black and JP Morgan Cashe joined the two-day event which brought out scores of industry leaders and game changers such as Keke Wyatt, Yandy Smith-Harris, Lisa Nicole Cloud and “Married to Medicine’s” Dr. Contessa.

Powerful exchanges between women in a range of fields and stations in life dominated the 2020 Black Women’s expo and participants were privy to an impressive series of panel discussions to underscore challenges to the wellbeing of Black women and their families, along with strategies for reducing the impact of health disparities and improving access to quality care.

Pich Black and JP Morgan Cash joined forces and collaboratively sponsored an important and comprehensive discussion of women’s health issues, disparities in health care and the importance of people of color participating in clinical trials. The expo also hosted a number of other powerful panel discussions between women in a range of fields who are making a difference in their professions and their communities.

Pitch Black media in concert with CISCRP provided a highly informative discussion panel of some of the region’s top leaders in health and medicine for Black people, emphasizing the disparities in health care and the need for Black people and other people of color to participate in clinical trials which are vital to developing new or improved treatments to eliminate or decrease infection and death rates along with quality-of-life issues for Balck People.

The Center for Information and Study on Clinical Research Participation’s (CISCRP) core mission is to provide accessible, relevant, useful, high quality educational resources, programs, and services that increase awareness and understanding of the clinical research process is a vital organization for enhancing and enriching the participation experience for patients and their families; and promote engagement and partnership between clinical research professionals, patients, and the public.

Dr. Frita Fisher author of Under Pressure – A Guide to Controlling High Blood Pressure lead the health care panel discussion at Black Women’s Expo today, Saturday, Dec. 17

Dr. Frita, as she is affectionately known by patients and peers, led her considerable expertise and commentary to Black Women’s Expo patrons and participants Saturday’s, CISCRP at the Georgia International Convention Center in Atlanta. This compelling and comprehensive discussion will feature leading medical experts and health advocates to address health concerns and spotlight disparities in diagnosis, treatment and outcomes for women of color and Black women in particular.