Live from Stockholm with the All-New, All-Electric 2024 Volvo EX90

Welcome to Stockholm, Sweden for the global media unveil of Volvo Cars’ 7-passenger EX90. The flagship electric SUV is built on an entirely new platform, with architecture focused on advanced safety and intelligent mobility. The 2024 EX90 is earmarked as the first Volvo to represent a fresh generation of all-electric vehicles while symbolizing the latest evolution of Scandinavian engineering, design, and sustainability.

Volvo’s Electric Future

An ambitious transformation plan for complete electrification by 2030 and climate neutrality by 2040 is Volvo’s current vision. But how did we get to this inflection point where the profusion of EVs being launched consistently is the norm? Naturally, humans must consciously rethink their habits to reduce pollution, from what we eat to how we drive and live. Sadly, we overconsume in every category, so mindfulness and minimalism are vital pillars to saving this planet from self-destruction. Volvo’s formula for a fully electric future is to release one EV every year until the mission is accomplished.

Introducing the 2024 EX90

To introduce Swedish culture from a mobility perspective, Volvo Cars Chief Executive Officer Jim Rowan addressed assembled media with remarks on the manifestation of the EX90 at the historic Kungstradgarden (King’s Garden Park) in downtown Stockholm. The EV will begin production in the United States at Volvo’s Ridgeville Factory in South Carolina late 2023, with first deliveries to customers early 2024.

Ideally, the Sweden-based automaker’s safety tech is designed to learn your habits, study the surrounding environment, and keep all occupants as safe as possible. NVIDIA DRIVE has been tasked to oversee Volvo’s in-house software to create and analyze real-time data that depicts an accurate 360-degree view of the driving world. The vehicle’s core computer can perform over 280 trillion operations per second. In addition, continuous over-the-air updates allow the EX90 to evolve and develop as time passes.

“The Volvo EX90 is a statement for where we are, and where we are going,” said Jim Rowan. “It’s fully electric with a range of up to 300 miles on a single charge, designed to further raise our safety standards, the first Volvo car to be truly defined by its software and part of a wider ecosystem, connecting to your home and your other devices. The Volvo EX90 is the start of something new for Volvo Cars in many ways.”

Volvo thought of everything to imbue the EX90 with efficiency, dynamics, and Scandanavian design elements. For instance, the aero wheels are styled to reduce turbulence, the LED headlamps digitally open and close like your eyes using specific lighting technology, and the EX90 can detect your approach up to 10 meters to prepare the vehicle for driving.

Electric Motors and Battery

The first EX90 to market in the US will be a Twin Motor Performance AWD model energized by a 111kWh battery and two permanent magnet electric motors distributing 496-horsepower and 671 lb-ft of torque. Expect up to 300 miles of range before a charge is required. The e-SUV can restore juice from 10% to 80% in about 30 minutes using a DC fast charger (up to 250kW). But EV owners will almost always charge overnight at home using a Level 2 unit such as the ChargePoint Home Flex. This electrical upgrade will also future-proof your home. The ChargePoint app is downloadable through Google Play and will enable owners to activate the charger before arrival and set up the session payment. Another significant Volvo technology is bi-directional charging, which lets owners utilize the EX90’s battery to power their homes or another EV. It will become available soon, but the EX90 is already outfitted with the hardware.

Lidar-Based Safety System

Volvo’s laser-based radar system — dubbed lidar — employs exterior and interior sensors to accomplish an array of safety tasks, such as scanning the road to detect objects up to 820 feet away (in daylight or complete darkness). As part of the “360-degree Shield of Safety,” cameras and sensors evaluate your awareness and warns drivers if it senses they’ve become tired or inattentive. If the driver doesn’t react, the EX90 will stop safely and call for help. In addition to the technology, the EX90 is engineered with natural, responsibly-sourced materials. For example, the SUV comprises 15% recycled steel, 25% recycled aluminum, and over 105 pounds of recycled plastics and bio-based substances.

Inside the High-Tech EX90

Simple and savvy is the best way to describe the welcoming interior. Its organic feel calms the senses and the evolutionary technology satisfies your connectivity desires. A Google built-in 15” vertical touchscreen is the nucleus of the EX90, with features such as Google Apps, Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Play. Sound is provided by a reference-quality Bowers & Wilkins audio system with Dolby Atmos and headrest-integrated speakers. Furthermore, the EX90 is operable through your smartphone and your personal profile loads as you enter the vehicle.

Safety and Technology Enhancements

One of Volvo’s committed safety missions is to keep every driver from being killed or seriously injured in one of its vehicles. So, for example, passenger detection sensors — especially on hot days — will warn if a child or pet is left inside the vehicle.

Volvo has always invested in people who invest in the world to make this a better, brighter, and safer space. Having the freedom to move about freely and sustainably is the company’s sole objective.

Pricing and Availability

Interested US buyers can pre-order a 2024 EX90 at VolvoCars.com/us with an MSRP under $80,000. Customers placing pre-orders will receive prioritization when deliveries begin at the top of 2024. The future is now for individuals looking to decrease their carbon footprint while riding safely in style.

“We are laser-focused and razor-sharp on meeting our 2030 and 2040 goals. At the end of the day, tech wins,” concluded Rowan.