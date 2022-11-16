Georgia Jailers Beatdown of Inmate Under Investigation (Video)

Attorneys for Jarrett Hobbs, the black man mercilessly beaten by deputies with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office will file a criminal lawsuit for the abuse he suffered at the hands of several out-of-control guards.

Hobbs’ attorneys, including renown civil rights attorneys Harry Daniels and Bakari Sellers, will be joined by Camden County NAACP President Timothy Bessent, Sr and community leaders calling for justice as the video of Hobbs’ beating is sparking new outrage across the nation.

As prisoner abuses continue to plague inmates in municipal and state facilities in Georgia, calls for investigations into penal system policies are mounting. A video was recently released showing the relentless beating by sheriff’s deputies at a Camden County jail.

Jarrett Hobbs, 41, was booked in early September for traffic violations and drug possession, the report says. Federal court records say Hobbs was kicking at his cell door. The guards entered after he refused their orders to stop. In the video, Hobbs is standing in his cell, turning to pick up something when a guard rushes inside and grabs Hobbs by the neck. Four others bum rushed inside the cell (which could barely hold two people) and began punching Hobbs repeatedly.

In September of this year, the tables turned on four Georgia Corrections officers who routinely abused and brutalized inmates after the four were found guilty today of viciously beating a handcuffed inmate and then concealing the beating by playing dumb on how he received his injuries. No report of the beating was ever filed.

Lt. Geary Staten, 31, Sergeant Patrick Sharpe, 30, and Deputy Correctional Officers Brian Ford, 25, and Jamal Scott, 35, were sentenced to terms ranging from one year to four years in federal prison for their roles in the 2018 attack on a prisoner at Valdosta State Prison.

Prosecutors alleged that Sharpe, Ford and Scott took the inmate, who wasn’t identified, to a yard on the prison grounds and gave him a beat down in retaliation for a previous incident with a different CO. Prison conditions and inmate treatment have at Valdosta State Prison have been the subject of several investigations undertaken by the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

While deputies involved in the most recent beating to be caught on tape at the Camden facility allege that Hobbs – a mentally ill Black man provoked the beating – claim he continued to kick at his cell door after being ordered to stop, it’s unclear on the video recordings to what extent Hobbs fought the jailers.

His attorney, Daniels, said Hobbs would have been justified to fight back against guards attacking him unlawfully. He said the guard with the broken hand injured himself by punching a wall as he swung at Hobbs.

“This video is undeniable, and the deputies’ actions are inexcusable. Mr. Hobbs entered the Camden County Jail suffering a psychological episode and asking to be placed in protective confinement. But instead of protecting him, these deputies jumped him and beat and kicked him mercilessly like a gang of dangerous thugs,” said Daniels in a statement, per CBS47.