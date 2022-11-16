Woman Who Danced with the Obamas Dies After Living Her Best Life

The country mourns the death of the famously light on her feet activist Virginia McLaurin. The octogenarian went viral after dancing with the Obamas at the White House in 2016, died Monday. She was 113 years of age. According to her official Facebook page, McLaurin had been in hospice care for a few days:

“With heavy hearts we share that Ms. Virginia McLaurin passed away this morning (11/14/2022). She had been under hospice care for a few days. She lived an incredibly full life and appreciated all the love she received from people on this FB page and everywhere she went. (Before the pandemic that is — for the past few years she largely stayed inside.) While best known for her visit to the White House in 2016, she spent decades volunteering 40 hours a week at schools after she retired. She had an extraordinary memory, sharing stories of family’s life as sharecroppers in South Carolina before traveling north in the Great Migration.”

In the video that made its rounds on the internet six years ago, McLaurin immediately started dancing when she met former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama.

The video, which has 70 million views on the White House Facebook page, features Obama asking her: “What’s the secret to still dancing at 106?” Shortly after, McLaurin hugs the pair and takes photos with them.

On Tuesday, the Obamas tweeted their condolences along with the popular footage of McLaurin’s visit. It simply read: “Rest in peace, Virginia. We know you’re up there dancing.”