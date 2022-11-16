Pittsburgh Yards Gives New Meaning to Black Friday

ATLANTA (Nov. 15, 2022) – In the coming weeks, even amidst an economic slowdown, people will begin gearing up for the holidays and year-end charitable giving. With Women’s Entrepreneur Day (Nov. 19), Black Friday (Nov. 25), Small Business Saturday (Nov. 26), Cyber Monday (Nov. 28), and Giving Tuesday (Nov. 29) coming up, Pittsburgh Yards, a mission-driven co-working, office and maker space community in southwest Atlanta that’s dedicated to supporting Black entrepreneurs and job creation, is making it easy to join in their mission to support their members and tenants by offering a Pittsburgh Yards Holiday Gift and Giving Guide that you can begin using immediately for making purchases and giving to charities.

“Although the 365-day-a-year mission of Pittsburgh Yards is to support area Black businesses as they scale and grow, we know during this time of year people are focused on gift giving and year-end charitable donations,” said Chantell Glenn, senior program associate with the Annie E. Casey Foundation, the majority funder of the development. “By offering a Holiday Gift and Giving Guide, which features many of our businesses who are a part of the Pittsburgh Yards community of members and tenants, we make it easy for those who are interested in supporting Black-owned businesses and organizations to do so, especially supporting those businesses and organizations based here in south Atlanta.”

With more than 140 members and tenants, 70 of which are women, you can support anything from tea and clothing to construction and food. So, while you’re thinking about shopping for holidays, you can now support Black women entrepreneurs for Women’s Entrepreneur Day, the non-profits for Giving Tuesday, and all of the listed businesses throughout the year, but especially for Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday. The Pittsburgh Yards Holiday Gift and Giving Guide, which can be found on the website (www.pittsburghyards.com) under the news tab, is broken into several categories, including retail, food, non-profit giving, and entertainment and experiences. While some businesses have retail capacity, the vast majority have an online presence, making it easy for you to shop from the comfort and convenience of your home. Pittsburgh Yards is located at 352 University Avenue SW in Atlanta and can be reached by calling 470-890-5030 to inquire about coworking and office/maker spaces for rent. Businesses can be reached by calling or emailing them directly.

ABOUT PITTSBURGH YARDS

With more than 140 businesses and organizations as members or tenants, Pittsburgh Yards® is more than a physical redevelopment project for co-working and office space —it’s an economic catalyst thriving on 31 acres in southwest Atlanta. It’s a mission-driven development for Black entrepreneurs that offers a variety of working, meeting, event, and maker spaces. It was designed specifically to be a supportive community-based environment that helps entrepreneurs grow their businesses, with the ultimate goal of having them serve as an economic engine and create unprecedented job opportunities for Atlantans, especially residents of Adair Park, Capitol Gateway, Mechanicsville, Peoplestown, Pittsburgh and Summerhill—often referred to as Neighborhood Planning Unit V (NPU-V)—and other southwest Atlanta neighborhoods. Having opened at the end of 2020 as a community-led economic catalyst, Pittsburgh Yards is designed to spur the equitable distribution of income, wealth, jobs, and entrepreneurship opportunities that will positively impact residents and entrepreneurs for generations. Located near many of the city’s major redevelopment projects, including the Atlanta BeltLine, the former Turner Field and State Farmers Market, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, and Fort McPherson, Pittsburgh Yards is a community-based space for Black entrepreneurs to work, create, shop, play, inspire and be inspired. Learn more about Pittsburgh Yards here.