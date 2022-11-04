Atlanta Hawks To Celebrate Black Greek Organizations With ‘Divine 9 Night’

The Divine Nine are nine historically Black Greek Letter organizations that seek to provide a sense of community and opportunities for students at college campuses nationwide. The organizations include, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, and Iota Phi Theta Fraternity.

To celebrate The Divine Nine’s impact, the Atlanta Hawks will host its first D9 Night at the team takes on the New Orleans Pelicans on Nov. 5 at State Farm Arena.

To shed more light on Divine 9 Night presented by State Farm, ADW spoke with Chief People, Diversity and Inclusion Officer Camye Mackey, and Tyrone Smith, Vice President of Operations with State Farm Insurance.

So let’s talk about Divine 9 Night. How did this special event come to life?

Camye Mackey: Historically we have we’ve had our HBCU Night. This year we spent some time just really reflecting and talking with our National Pan-Hellenic Council about ways that we can enhance the experience. Our Divine Nine and just dedicating that to celebrate the Black Greek letter organizations of the National Pan-Hellenic Council. We’re so excited to partner with State Farm to bring it to life.

Tyrone, you actually pledged. Let’s talk about your affiliation and why was it important state farm to be a part of this?

Tyrone Smith: State Farm is thrilled to be a partner with the Atlanta Hawks. We look to help build safer, stronger and better educated communities across the United States. So this is a good opportunity. It’s a win-win for all and while I am a proud member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Incorporated, I know the impact that the Divine Nine organizations can have on local communities.

What are you mostly looking forward to as far as just the impact of Divine 9 Night?

Camye Mackey: I think it’s just a great experience. That goes from educating, uplifting, and providing resources to our communities. But the one thing that I’m really excited about that we’re doing for first time this year is State Farm will present a check for $50,000 to the National Pan-Hellenic Council of Greater Atlanta. And what this money will be used for is what’s called gap scholarships. And these are scholarships that help students when they’ve exhausted student loans and any other type of aid options that they may have had. And a lot of times, we find that students aren’t able to graduate because of they need for just a little bit more financial help. So we’re hoping to come in with these scholarships to help a number of students to graduate.