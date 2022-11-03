Beyoncé, LeBron James, Drake And More Pay Tribute To Takeoff

Several notable celebrities have taken a moment to pay tribute to fallen Migos rapper, Takeoff. Beyoncé, LeBron James, Drake and others paid tribute to the artist.
Takeoff was reportedly killed in Houston, Texas on Nov. 1. The member of Migos, whose legal name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was at 810 Billiards & Bowling when the incident occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m.
He was only 28-years-old.
Beyoncé, who worked with the Migos on the track “Apesh-t”—updated the background of her website to a black and white photo of Takeoff in his honor. The tribute included the message, “Rest in Power.”
LeBron James changed his avatar to a photo of Takeoff.
Takeoff, who is the nephew of rapper Quavo, was one of the founding members of Migos.
He was the glue of the group during their early days as Quavo concentrated more on sports in high school, and Offset faced numerous legal issues. Takeoff was persistent in the studio and often outshined the other more well-known members of the group.