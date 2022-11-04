Digital Daily

100 Black Men Of Austin Launches Voter Education Public Service

100 Black Men of Austin have partnered with League Creative Group to launch midterm election voter education public service to educate the Black community on the importance of voting during local elections.

The campaign, which will run through November 8, features numerous PSAs, including encouraging everyone in Texas to check their voter registration status and register to vote, encouraging everyone to research/learn about the candidates in their local elections, and a letter to the younger generation encouraging them to vote for their democracy, to name a few.

The mission of the 100 Black Men of Austin, Inc. is to improve the quality of life within the Austin community and enhance educational and economic opportunities for African Americans and minorities.

Click HERE to learn more about 100 Black Men of Austin and their latest campaign.

