Herschel Walker allegedly forced second woman to abort child

Georgia GOP Senate candidate and prolifer Herschel Walker has been accused by a second woman of insisting she have an abortion after discovering she was pregnant with his child in the 1990s, while he was still married. The accuser, known only as Jane Doe, said on Wednesday in a press conference with her attorney Gloria Allred, that Walker not only pressured her to get the abortion he helped facilitate it by driving her back to a Dallas, Texas clinic after she left, because she was unable to go through with the procedure.

Walker responded on Wednesday afternoon to the accusation, saying, “Well, I’ll just say right now you know guys I’m done with this foolishness. I’ve already told people this is a lie and I’m not going to entertain and continue to carry a lie alone,” Walker said.

“And I also want to let you know I didn’t kill JFK either,” he added.

Only weeks ago, Walker was accused of paying for an abortion in 2009, after a woman produced a check for $700 from Walker to pay for an abortion. Walker initially claimed that he did not write or sign the check, but later backtracked saying he did indeed write the check, but that he didn’t know what it was for.

“Herschel Walker is a hypocrite, and he is unfit to be a U.S. Senator,” the second accuser said.

“Herschel Walker says he is against women having abortions but he pressured me to have one,” she said.

Allred and the woman provided love letters and cards allegedly signed by Walker and played a voicemail message that she said was from him along with a photo of the former football player in a hotel room bed during the affair. The relationship began in 1987 while Walker was still married and living in Dallas.

The woman ended the affair after the abortion, she said, recalling that the experience of the abortion was so painful that she relocated to a new town.

After the press conference, Rachel Petri, deputy campaign manager for Walker’s Democratic opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock, issued a statement saying the woman’s claims show that Walker has “a problem taking responsibility for his actions.”

“We know Herschel Walker has a problem with the truth, a problem answering questions, and a problem taking responsibility for his actions. Today’s new report is just the latest example of a troubling pattern we have seen play out again and again and again. Herschel Walker shouldn’t be representing Georgians in the U.S. Senate.”