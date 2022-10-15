Atlanta’s finest take part in 5th Annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic Weekend

The 5th Annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic commenced with special guests Sheree Whitfield, Martell Holt, Egypt Sherrod, Toccara Jones, and more.

The 2022 5th Annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic commenced on October 7-9 with Atlanta’s finest, including notable attendees Sheree Whitfield (RHOA), Martell Holt ( Love & Marriage Huntsville), Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson (HGTV’s Married to Real Estate), Frank Ski (KISS 104.1), Guy Lambert (FOX 5 DC) Tony Terry, Pastor Troy, Toccara Jones (America’s Next Top Model), Dr. Kevin James (president of Morris Brown College), and more.

Sponsored by Bentley Atlanta and the Corbett Group, the Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic featured three days of food, drinks, live music, fashion, cigars, and equestrian exhibitions, which took place in the form of the “Black Tie Experience”, “Polo & Pumps Brunch and Day Party”, “Cocktails and Cigars Under the Stars” and the Annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic.

“I’m so appreciative of everyone who showed up and showed out this year,” said Miguel Wilson, founder of the Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic. “With this being our fifth year, it’s safe to say that we’re no longer the new kids on the block, but now a staple in the community. This is demonstrated by the many people who attend every year, especially those who buy their tickets months in advance and those who travel from other states.”

One of the more unique aspects of this event is that it features Black fashion designers, emerging and established. It gives these designers a platform to showcase the quality of their work. It also provides a space for Black vendors who make luxury goods which includes jewelry, spirits, cigars, helicopters, and more.

The Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic serves as the biggest fundraising event for the Ride to the Olympics Foundation, a non-profit organization that aims to provide support to kids who desire to pursue equestrian activities; especially those who normally wouldn’t have the opportunity due to socio-economic obstacles. All proceeds from the 5th Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic will go towards the Ride to the Olympics Foundation.

“With all of the events that we put on during this weekend and all of the vendors and fashion designers that we showcase, all black-owned might I add, it’s easy to forget that this is a fundraising event. Our goal is to raise money for the Ride to the Olympics Foundation so that we can continue to provide equestrian experiences to the youth, create more all-Black polo teams, and create more polo teams at HBCUs. And ultimately, we want to send a Black person to the Olympics to compete in equestrian sports, which has never been done,” Wilson said.

For more information visit https://www.fashionandpoloclassic.com or https://www.ridetotheolympics.org/ to find out more about the Ride to the Olympics Foundation or to place a donation.