Herschel Walker’s Son Unleashes On Dad Amid Reports He Paid For An Abortion

Herschel Walker’s son, Christian Walker, dragged his father on Twitter after a bombshell news report alleged that the GOP nominee got a woman pregnant and paid for her abortion in 2009.

“I don’t care about someone who has a bad past and takes accountability. But how DARE YOU LIE and act as though you’re some ‘moral, Christian, upright man.’ You’ve lived a life of DESTROYING other people’s lives. How dare you,” Christian Walker tweeted Monday (October 3) hours after the report dropped.

“Every family member of Herschel Walker asked him not to run for office because we all knew (some of) his past. Every single one. He decided to give us the middle finger and air out all of his dirty laundry in public, while simultaneously lying about it,” he added.

The public lashing followed the Daily Beast publishing a story that said Walker urged a woman to have an abortion after he got her pregnant in 2009.

The Daily Beast cited the woman, who asked to remain unidentified due to privacy concerns, and her close friend who “took care of her in the days after the procedure.”

The news outlet also included in its report what the woman said was a “get well” card signed by Walker.

More, the woman provided a receipt from the abortion clinic and a bank deposit slip that showed Walker allegedly sent her a check to reimburse her for the procedure, per the outlet.

In a tweet on Monday, Herschel Walker denied the allegations and called the report a “Democratic attack” and a “flat-out lie.”

Walker also addressed the allegations on Fox News.

“I can tell you right now, I never asked anyone to get an abortion. I never paid for an abortion,” the GOP nominee told Sean Hannity.

When asked about the check, he responded, “Well, I send money to a lot of people. I give money to people all the time, because I’m always helping people, because I believe in being generous.”

Walker, a former NFL running back running against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) in Georgia, has been outspoken about his stance against abortion and critical of absentee fathers.

The Daily Beast previously reported that Walker had three other children that he “hid” during his campaign. The Georgia senate nominee later confirmed he had four children.

Walker said on Twitter that he plans to sue the publication for defamation following its latest report.