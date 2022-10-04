Digital Daily

Tia Mowry Files For Divorce From Cory Hardrict After 14 Years Of Marriage

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

Tia Mowry is pulling the plug on her 14-year marriage with husband Cory Hardrict, TMZ reports.

According to legal documents obtained by the outlet, Mowry filed for divorce from Hardrict on Tuesday (October 4) in Los Angeles, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

Mowry is seeking joint physical and legal custody of the pair’s two children, 11-year-old Cree and 4-year-old Cairo. The Sister, Sister star is also requesting the judge terminate the court’s ability to provide spousal support to either party, noting that she and Hardrict have a prenup.

Following the news, Mowry took to Instagram to confirm the split, captioning a black and white photo of her and Hardrict, “I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by TiaMowry (@tiamowry)

The couple met while filming Hollywood Horror back in 2000 and tied the knot in 2008, per US magazine.

On Tuesday, Mowry shared a message on her Instagram story, seemingly alluding to the divorce. “Letting go can be painful,” the message reads. “But it won’t hurt as much holding on to an illusion.”

Photo: Tia Mowry – Instagram Stories

The divorce documents obtained by TMZ did not specify a date of separation.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web