Tia Mowry Files For Divorce From Cory Hardrict After 14 Years Of Marriage

Photo: Getty Images

Tia Mowry is pulling the plug on her 14-year marriage with husband Cory Hardrict, TMZ reports.

According to legal documents obtained by the outlet, Mowry filed for divorce from Hardrict on Tuesday (October 4) in Los Angeles, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

Mowry is seeking joint physical and legal custody of the pair’s two children, 11-year-old Cree and 4-year-old Cairo. The Sister, Sister star is also requesting the judge terminate the court’s ability to provide spousal support to either party, noting that she and Hardrict have a prenup.

Following the news, Mowry took to Instagram to confirm the split, captioning a black and white photo of her and Hardrict, “I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TiaMowry (@tiamowry)

The couple met while filming Hollywood Horror back in 2000 and tied the knot in 2008, per US magazine.

On Tuesday, Mowry shared a message on her Instagram story, seemingly alluding to the divorce. “Letting go can be painful,” the message reads. “But it won’t hurt as much holding on to an illusion.”

Photo: Tia Mowry – Instagram Stories

The divorce documents obtained by TMZ did not specify a date of separation.