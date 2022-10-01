Megan Thee Stallion Launches Website With Mental Health Resources For Fans

Photo: Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion wants the hotties to take care of their mental health.

The rapper has unveiled a new website called “Bad B**ches Have Bad Days Too,” giving fans easy access to a vast array of free therapy organizations, crisis hotlines, places to find substance abuse help, and other mental health resources, per CNN.

Through the website, Megan also provides resources dedicated to members of marginalized communities.

One section of the site highlights organizations including the Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective and the Melanin and Mental Health, while another links members of the LGBTQ community to a directory of psychotherapists of color.

The site’s name hails from a verse in “Anxiety,” a track found in Megan’s latest studio album Traumazine.

The Grammy-award winner opened up last year about going to therapy following her mom dying of brain cancer in 2019.

Megan appeared on Taraji P. Henson’s Facebook Watch series, “Peace of Mind with Taraji,” where she got candid about seeking help.

“Now, in this space, I’ve lost both of my parents. So now I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh, who do I talk to? What do I do?’ And I just started learning that it’s okay to ask for help. And it’s okay to want to go get therapy,” the rapper said.