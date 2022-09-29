Gunna Seeks Jail Release After New Indictment Dismisses Connection To Violent Crime

Atlanta-based rapper Gunna will seek to be released from jai. On Sept. 28, Gunna’s lawyers filed a third motion for a bond hearing. Incarcerated since May 2022, Gunna was arrested along with fellow rapper Young Thug and other members of YSL (Young Slime Life). They were charged on the RICO Act by Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis.

Gunna’s lawyers claim that in a new indictment, prosecutors failed to show “evidence to support its claim of dangerousness and has dismissed the only serious over act.”

His lawyers have also said that prosecutors have yet to find one person “who made an accusation that kitchens has threatened anybody.”

The motion also claimed that a court order required prosecutors to produce evidence of Gunna being implicated in gang activity. The prosecutors revealed that no documentation of that nature currently exists.

Court’s Order requiring the prosecution to reveal to the defense by September 23 any and all proffers or witness statements from gang members implicating Kitchens in any gang-related criminal conduct or threats to witnesses, the prosecution has now acknowledged that no actual information or documentation exists.”

In July 2022, Judge Glanville refused to grant Gunna a bond because prosecutors believe the “Pushin P” rapper will intimidate witnesses while he’s out on bail.

“I realize that Mr. Williams is presumed innocent,” Judge Glanville said. “However, in this particular circumstance there have been significant [claims] about Mr. Williams being a danger to the community.”

Although incarcerated, Gunna continues to give back. Several weeks ago, Gunna and his family gave back to the community with the second annual “Gunna Fest.”

He also recently teamed up with Goodr in August to relaunch “Gunna’s Goodr Grocery Store and Drip Closet” at McNair Middle School in College Park, Georgia. The store and closet serves over 900 students and features foods, snacks, and toiletries. There’s also a “Drip Closet” which allows students to pick clothes and sneakers.