100 Black Men, PAWKids Stock Closet at Ninth Grade STEAM Academy

In partnership with PAWKids, 100 Black Men of Atlanta recently stocked the school uniform closet at The Frederick Douglass Ninth Grade STEAM Academy. 500 pairs of brand-new khaki pants were donated to the enterprising new academy, which opened in August 2022.

The Frederick Douglass Ninth Grade STEAM Academy sparked from an idea of separating freshmen from the upperclassmen at the Douglass main campus. STEAM stands for STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) + Arts. The Ninth Grade Academy is the first school of its kind in Atlanta Public Schools. Located in the Adamsville neighborhood of Atlanta, the school hopes to serve as a solution for young kids battling homelessness and crime. Many students in the area lack basic essentials like food and clothing.

The mission of 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Inc. is to improve the quality of life by supporting and enhancing educational and economic opportunities particularly for African-American youth in the Atlanta community. A non-profit organization, The 100 provides college preparatory services and mentorship to at-risk, Atlanta youth through its flagship program Project Success.

Civic-minded members dedicate their time and talent as mentors to help boys and girls break the cycles of poverty, under-achievement and violence that plague their communities, thus enabling them to seek their highest potential. Since its inception in 1987, 100% of the students who complete Project Success have graduated from high school and 80% have graduated from college in four years, far outpacing the national averages.