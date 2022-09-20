Gunna Gives Back With Carnival-Themed ‘Gunna Fest’

Gunna and his family gave back to the community with the second annual “Gunna Fest.” Held at a parking lot on Old National Highway, the event featured a carnival theme where kids could enjoy free rides, food, gifts, and face painting. Kids could also meet characters such as Woody from Toy Story, Lilo from Lilo and Stitch, Spiderman, Batman and a princess.

“In 2021, the city of South Fulton named Sept. 16 Gunna Day,” says Jasmine Crowe of Goodr. “He has been working on this since January 2022. He wanted to do something for the community where everything is free. We’ve had about 3,500 people and it’s been a good day.”

Gunna teamed up with Goodr in celebration which also featured local food trucks.

He also recently teamed up with Goodr in August to relaunch “Gunna’s Goodr Grocery Store and Drip Closet” at McNair Middle School in College Park, Georgia. The store and closet serves over 900 students and features foods, snacks, and toiletries. There’s also a “Drip Closet” which allows students to pick clothes and sneakers.

Although currently awaiting trial, Gunna continues to support his community.

View video below.