HBCU National Tennis Champions Crowned In Atlanta

Fourteen HBCU tennis programs recently took over Atlanta for the 2022 HBCU National Championships. Held the South Fulton Tennis Center, the tournament featured some of the best collegiate athletes in the nation.

We spoke several players and coaches to get their thoughts on the playing on the highest courts for HBCU tennis.

“This was our first time competing here in a while,” said Atlanta native Kennedy Hill of North Carolina Central University. “I’m just so glad we did so well. It was just great to see coaches I haven’t seen in a long time and my family got to watch me play college tennis. It was great tennis and good competition. It was a lot of fun.”

Alabama State (Men’s) and Xavier University of Louisiana (Women’s) took home the Team National Titles. The win marked the first HBCU National Title for Alabama State and the third HBCU National Title for the XULA women’s team.

FAMU’s women’s tennis coach, Nikki Houston, wants the nation to pay more attention the talent level of HBCU tennis.

“We want people to know that we can play,” said Houston. “You can come out here and see the talent that’s out here during the tournament, especially here at FAMU. They came out here and played tough. They did a lot of things that was good that we can work on and improve.”

Men’s Flight A Singles Results: Champion: Jonasz Dziopak (Tennessee State)

Runner-Up: Ruan Du Preez (Alabama State) Men’s Flight B Singles Results: Champion: David Jeanne-Grandinot (Alabama State)

Runner-Up: Matis Amier (Alabama State) Men’s Flight C Singles Results: Champion: Nereo Suarez (Xavier University, Louisiana)

Runner-Up: Kristofer Johnson (Alabama State) Men’s Flight A Doubles Results: Champions: Bain/Woody (Xavier University, Louisiana)

Runners-Up: Du Preez/Bajracharya (Alabama State) Men’s Flight B Doubles Results: Champions: Jeanne-Grandinot/Amier (Alabama State)

Runners-Up: Johnson/Bertone (Alabama State)

Women’s Flight A Singles Results: Champion: Jasmine Boyd (Alabama A&M)

Runner-Up: Kennedy Hill (North Carolina Central) Women’s Flight B Singles Results: Co-Champion: Genesis Whitelock (Florida A&M)

Co-Champion: Claudia Orsini (Alabama State) Women’s Flight C Singles Results: Champion: Alejandra Hildalgo (North Carolina Central)

Runner-Up: Valetina Largarcha (Xavier University, Louisiana) Women’s Flight A Doubles Results: Champions: Rodriguez/Quiroz (Unattached)

Runners-Up: Whitelock/Harris (Florida A&M) Women’s Flight B Doubles Results: Champions: Dixon/Wheatley (Xavier University, Louisiana)

Runners-Up: Ogunwale/Raulerson (Albany State)