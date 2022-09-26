Digital Daily

Central Park Karen Loses Lawsuit Claiming She Was Unjustly Fired & Defamed

  • Black Information Network
The white woman dubbed “Central Park Karen” after falsely accusing a Black birdwatcher of threatening her has lost the lawsuit she filed against her former employer, NBC News reports.

On Wednesday (Sept. 21), U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams rejected Amy Cooper’s claims that Franklin Templeton, an investment management company, unjustly fired and defamed her following the 2020 Central Park incident that went viral.

Cooper claimed that the company and chief executive Jenny Johnson painted her as a “privileged white female ‘Karen’” by making public statements about her termination.

“Central Park Karen” earned her moniker in May 2020 after a widely-circulated video showed her yelling at birdwatcher Christian Cooper and reporting to police that the “African American man” threatened her while she was walking her dog at the New York park.

In July 2020, Amy Cooper was charged with false reporting of an incident in the third degree by a Manhattan district attorney. The charge was ultimately dropped, but Cooper still lost her job at Franklin Templeton, where she had been employed since 2015.

She filed her suit in May 2021, arguing that race had nothing to do with her calling the cops on the birdwatcher.

Cooper also alleged that her former employer’s viral statement about her firing suggested that the company had uncovered details about her alleged racism not seen in the video.

However, Abrams disagreed with her claims.

“The contents of the viral video, as well as the dialogue surrounding it both in the media and on social media, were already matters of public knowledge,” the judge said, noting the defendants’ statements were “inactionable as pure opinion.”

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web