Willow Smith Performs Back-To-School Concert At Cascade Family Skating

Willow Smith recently performed live for Atlanta area high school students. Held at the legendary Cascade Family Skating, Smith performed songs from her upcoming album, COPINGMECHANISM.

Sponsored by Walmart, the event also helped students to prepare for the new school year. every student in attendance received freebies and a $50 gift card. Participating schools included Frederick Douglas High School, Lithia Springs High School, and South Cobb High School.

Atlanta is one of six cities Walmart has chosen for its Walmart Free Skate events. While Atlanta is the only market to include the live performance by Willow Smith, Walmart hosted free skate events (no concert) from September 9-10 in Charlotte, Jacksonville, Fayetteville, North Dallas and Kansas City.

