Ja Rule and The Painted House Make Donations to Morehouse, Other HBCUs

Morehouse President Dr. David Thomas joined Ja Rule (ICONN / The Painted House) Tanya Sam (The Painted House), Herb Rice (The Painted House) and Zeev Klein (House of First) this week to accept the contribution which will go toward funding the President’s Innovation Fund

#607 Black is Beautiful collection by Nick Davis

The Painted House, co-founded by Ja Rule (Rapper, Actor & Entrepreneur) and business partner Herb Rice, announces it is donating $25,000 from initial sales of its first NFT project Black is Beautiful to select HBCU partners. ICONN Media, the live streaming entertainment marketplace founded by Ja Rule, will match the donation with an additional $25,000 for a total of $50,000 split equally amongst five HBCUs including Jackson State University, Morgan State University, Hampton University, Spelman College, and Morehouse College.

The Painted House hosted its first check presentation, donating $10,000 to Morehouse College. , specifically, their “Morehouse in the Metaverse” initiative.

This donation presentation occurred at the event hosted by The House of First and The Painted House called “On The Yard,” A Celebration of the Black is Beautiful NFT project by artist Nick Davis. The event was held during HBCU NY week at Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club, which culminated with the football classic between Morehouse College and Howard University. It consisted of a digital art exhibit showcasing the Black is Beautiful NFT art on all 8 large screen TVs in the Jay Z suite of the club

In partnership with House of First, The Painted House’s project Black is Beautiful features 1,000 unique, one-of-one collectible NFTs. Showcasing the incredible work of illustrator Nick Davis, Black is Beautiful is a stunning depiction of the raw emotions of Black Americans navigating both the joys and struggles of everyday life in America. This collection is more than just collectible art – each NFT tells its own story. The project is playful, heartwarming, wholesome, provocative, inspiring, and sometimes heavy.

The Painted House has vowed to support HBCUs to further help communities of color with access, education, and insights to empower the next generations of creative minds. Additionally, 10 percent of secondary sales will be allocated to an HBCU impact fund which will be selected by community voting and community proposals.

While the initial collection is now 100 percent sold out, The Painted House is already looking ahead at what’s next, including new artists’ collections, fashion and apparel projects as well as exclusive music for Black is Beautiful holders, and more.

The Painted House’s first NFT collection, Black is Beautiful, is a stunning depiction of the raw emotions of Black Americans navigating both the joys and struggles of everyday life in America. The collection of 1000 unique, one-of-one NFT’s is more than just collectible art – each NFT tells its own story. The images are playful, heartwarming, wholesome, provocative, and inspiring. Collectors will benefit from one-of-a-kind art, community, education, access, events, and special experiences. With a mission of expanding representation, the collection will also be partnering with select HBCUs to further help communities of color with access, education, and insights to empower the next generation of creators and collectors.

House of First is home to the new novel, and noteworthy in the world of NFTs. The ultimate partner to collectors and creators, it serves as a connection between art, blockchain, and culture. Whether it’s an artist’s debut NFT collection, or an established creator’s next brilliant masterpiece, House of First is a platform for cultivating and uplifting compelling art and extraordinary talent. The platform provides collections with exclusive, early access to remarkable art, unique metaverse experiences, strategic collaborations, real-world meetups, and an inclusive and vibrant global community

For more information on The Painted House and Black is Beautiful, visit https://houseoffirst.com/collections/blackisbeautiful.