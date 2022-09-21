SkiiMoo Tech, innovators of the new revolutionary sex tech app controlled prosthetic The Vdom.

Founded by Atlanta based entrepeneur Glenise Kinard-Moore this innovative start-up has been announced as a semi-finalist in this year’s Black Ambition Prize founded by the music artist Pharrell Williams and is the only sex tech brand through to the semi-final.

As a semi-finalist Glenise and her team will participate in the Black Ambition Futurist Program, a 3-month mentor program that unlocks relationships, programming, and tools that promote company growth, resilient relationships, and founder well-being. At the end of the program Glenise will have a chance to pitch for the ultimate prize of $1 million.

Glenise says “We are so excited for the opportunity to be a part of a program created to help founders of color succeed! As a semi-finalist for the Black Ambition Prize competition, we are afforded a ton of resources to help us continue to build our start-up and our mission of creating a product that alters, changes, and/or upgrades human lives in the most positive ways imaginable. Pharrell Williams and his team really know what it is needed to help businesses succeed and we are honoured to be a part of the narrative”.

About The VDOM

Bridging the gap between sex tech and cyberpunk, The VDOM is an app-controlled prosthetic penis that can move between flaccid and erect with a single swipe, even from 250ft.

Created by black female entrepreneur and cybersecurity expert Glenise Kinard-Moore, is a seriously sophisticated alternative to the old-fashioned strap-on. The hyper-realistic prosthetic made of medical grade, ultra-soft, high-quality silicone can be worn comfortably all day by all genders, works hands free, and rests in a flaccid state until called on for action.

The wearer of the VDOM can use a proprietary app to allow their partner to take control of the device and decide when their cyber penis is erect – anytime and anywhere. Partners can also send each other ping notifications when they are ready for intimacy.

The app functionality of the product calls for great care with cybersecurity, which makes self-described ‘tech nerd’ Kinard-Moore the ideal candidate for the work. Kinard-Moore, a certified information security professional who also runs tech start-up SkiiMoo Tech, developed the VDOM because she wanted to make love to her wife and felt hampered by limited and ineffective products.

SkiiMoo Tech, LLC is a research, science, technology and engineering firm born out of the Southside of Atlanta. Being a mashup of thinkers, creators and innovators, SkiiMoo Tech was created to disrupt the status quo and break through societal barriers by leveraging “all things tech”. Our focus is on inventing technologically advanced solutions for niche markets that are usually not on the forefront.