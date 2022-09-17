National Voter Registration Day Coming Soon

National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday, September 20, 2022

The Fulton County Voter Education Outreach Team is traveling the county to encourage residents to get registered.

On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, Fulton County will join with thousands of other election officials across the country and the region to celebrate National Voter Registration Day with a massive effort to register voters ahead of the November 8, 2022 General Primary Election. Recognition of the day is to encourage all eligible voters to participate in our democracy at the polls. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the civic holiday.

“Fulton County is constantly working to ensure that all residents receive a positive voter experience because every election year is an important time for all voters,” said Department of Registration and Elections Voter Outreach Education Manager LaShandra Little. “National Voter Registration Day is an opportunity for the county to urge all to get involved civically for the good of our shared democracy.”

In recognition of National Voter Registration Day, Fulton County will visit the following locations:

9/20/2022 Morehouse College

Shivers Hall

830 Westview Drive SW

Atlanta, GA 30314 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

9/20/2022 Atlanta Technical College

1560 Metropolitan Parkway, SW Atlanta, GA 30310

Henry Louis “Hank” Aaron Academic Complex, Building C Lobby, 1st Floor 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

9/20/2022 Langston Hughes High School

7510 Hall Road

South Fulton, GA 30213 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

9/20/2022 Atlanta City Hall

55 Trinity Ave S

Atlanta, GA 30303 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

9/20/2022 Five Points Train Station

30 Alabama Street SW

Atlanta, GA 30303 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

9/20/2022 141 Pryor Street SW #4075

Atlanta, GA 30303 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

9/20/2022 North Service Center

7741 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, GA, 30350 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

9/20/2022 South Fulton Service Center

5600 Stonewall Tell Road

South Fulton, GA, 30349 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

9/20/2022 The Terraces at Peachtree Hills

229 Peachtree Hills Avenue, NE, Atlanta, GA 30305 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

9/20/2022 Banneker High School

6015 Feldwood Road

Atlanta, GA 30349 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

9/20/2022 West Lake High School

2400 Union Road SW

Atlanta, GA 30331 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

9/20/2022 Creekside High School

7405 Herndon Road

Fairburn, GA 30213 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

9/20/2022 Clark Atlanta University

Student Center Lobby

223 James P Brawley Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30314 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

9/20/2022 The Kindezi West School

286 Wilson Mill Road

Atlanta, GA 30331 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

9/20/2022 North Point Mall

1000 North Point Circle Alpharetta, GA 30022 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

9/20/2022 Arthur Blank Foundation

Mercedez Benz Stadium,

1 AMB Drive

NW, Atlanta, GA 30313 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Every eligible Fulton County voter has the option to exercise their right to vote, and National Voter Registration Day is the right day to make sure voters will be heard at the ballot box once they have become registered voters.

Georgia offers online voter registration. You can register by mail to vote in Georgia by printing a voter registration form, filling it out, and mailing it to your local election office. You can also register to vote in person if you prefer. If you have already registered to vote, you can check your registration and remind family and friends to also get registered.

For more information on to get registered, log onto https://registertovote.sos.ga.gov/GAOLVR/welcometoga.do#no-back-button