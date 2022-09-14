Original Portrait of Former First Lady Michelle Obama Tours Fulton County Libraries the exhibit will tour all 34 branches of the library system.



The Fulton County Board of Commissioners and the Library System are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the original portrait of former First Lady Michelle Obama. The Board of Commissioners voted to accept the donation at their September 7 meeting.

The painting on canvas featuring the former First Lady will be displayed at each of the counties 34 library branches.

The painting was donated by the McKinley “Mack” Wilbourn Legacy Foundation. Mr. Wilbourn is the owner and president of Mac II, Inc., a restaurant management company with franchises including Atlanta Bread & Bar, Baja Fresh Mexican, Famiglia Pizza, Phillips Seafood, Popeyes and We Juice it, located at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

“We are thrilled and honored to share this masterpiece with the public in an effort to promote the social and economic health of our communities and enhance the overall quality of life of our residents and visitors,” said Fulton County District 4 Commissioner Natalie Hall. “We express our deepest gratitude to Mr. Mack Wilbourn and The McKinley “Mack” Wilbourn Legacy Foundation for this very generous, thoughtful, and inspiring donation.”

Following the exhibition at each library branch, the portrait will be permanently displayed at the Auburn Avenue Research Library, which also features specialized databases for African American culture, history and the African Diaspora. For details regarding upcoming exhibit dates and locations, visit us at https://www.fultoncountyga.gov/

