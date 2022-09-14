Morehouse College Human Rights Film Festival Returns With Star-Power From HBO, Amazon, Starz

The Morehouse College Human Rights Film Festival recently announced its return which kick-off on Sept. 20. In its 4th year, the Morehouse College Human Rights Film Festival including 110 films; nine panel discussions featuring producers, writers, directors, actors, student filmmakers; five Q&As; and a premier Pitch Workshop.

“The Morehouse College Human Rights Film Festival has amplified its reach by implementing an influential external advisory board and developing purpose-driven community partnerships,” said Kara Walker, executive director of the MCHRFF. “This year’s festival will be a thought-provoking journey through film produced by a high caliber group of talent with diverse perspectives and backgrounds.”

Scheduled for Sept. 20-24, 2022 on the Morehouse College campus, the five-day event is presented by Chromatic Black in partnership with Rockstar Brothers with generous support from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation through the College’s Movement, Memory, and Justice Project.

In addition to the film screenings occurring throughout the festival, below are a few key events with TV and film creatives, executives, and talent: