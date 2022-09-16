GDOL To Host a Metro Atlanta Virtual Career Fair

The Georgia Department of Labor will host a multi-employer virtual career fair for the Metro Atlanta region on Thursday, September 29, 2022, from 10 am until 1 pm. Currently, thirteen employers are participating, with more expected to attend. There are over 1,900 job openings in several fields, including policing, utility service, sales, customer service, transportation, mail sorting, collections, and more.

Visit https://bit.ly/3cCmUwi to view registration information and additional details, including a list of confirmed employers that will be updated regularly.

Job seekers must have an active Employ Georgia account and a completed résumé on file at https://employgeorgia.com/jobseekers/home before registering for the event at https://bit.ly/3cCmUwi.Interested job seekers should also register for an Easy Virtual Fair account at https://bit.ly/3PdPCkY with the email address used for Employ Georgia.

To attend the event, job seekers can check in up to an hour early using the link provided in the reminder email sent the day before the event or by visiting https://bit.ly/3cCmUwi to check in to the event.

To view various Employ Georgia videos that assist in creating an account, résumé building, applying for jobs, and much more, visit https://employgeorgia.com/help-videos-js.htm.

To view an Easy Virtual Fair Visitors Tutorial, visit https://bit.ly/3OVQYRg.

Email SWAT@gdol.ga.gov regarding inquiries about the Metro Atlanta Virtual Career Fair.