Walmart to Offer Safety Pouch to Combat Police Brutality (video)

Coming Soon to a Wal-Mart Near You: The Safety Pouch

Loyola New Orleans student launches product to combat police brutality during traffic stops.

A Loyola University New Orleans junior starts the school year with a nationwide launch of the Safety Pouch, a product he developed in an entrepreneurship class at the university.

Created by Founder and CEO David Price, the Safety Pouch, a safety and driving tool, is designed to combat police brutality during traffic stops. Inspired by a caring teacher, Price built his Black-owned business during the pandemic, at the height of the Black Lives Matter movement and surrounding protests. This summer, Price launched the Safety Pouch nationally into over 400 Walmart locations.

The Safety Pouch is an essential driving tool for both civilians and law enforcement designed to eliminate active reaching during traffic stops. The Safety Pouch minimizes movement within the vehicle, and allows for complete visibility and storing of all driving credentials in one place. The Safety Pouch provides a sense of relief and facilitates quicker and more efficient traffic stops for both civilians and law enforcement.

Price developed The Safety Pouch during his freshman year at Loyola University as part of an assignment to create a product that could bring societal change. As communities reckoned with calls for racial justice and transparency in policing, Price was reminded of his idea for The Safety Pouch, which he came up with at 16 years old after having “the talk” with his parents.

His business professor helped him hone his idea and develop a business plan. Law professors provided a bit of pro bono advice. After sourcing manufacturers, Price launched the Safety Pouch as an online e-commerce brand. Price officially brought The Safety Pouch to market in June, 2020, and within 24 months, The Safety Pouch has experienced tremendous growth exceeding well beyond six figures.

It all sounds like a dream, but his journey hasn’t been easy. His business started as a small bedroom operation, built with the support of a loving family. During the pandemic, Price fueled his vision, slowly making sales online and hand-selling pouches at car washes and local Black-owned businesses. High-profile appearances and endorsements from celebrities helped Price’s product go viral on social media. Eventually, he earned a media grant from the Meredith Corporation valued at $100,000.

“Gaining the opportunity to expand into 400 national brick and mortar locations is truly life-changing,” said David Price, CEO And Founder of The Safety Pouch. “With this expansion, I hope to get The Safety Pouch in the hands of people who need it the most and contribute to restoring trust and security between civilians and law enforcement.”

To learn more about The Safety Pouch, please visit thesafetypouch.com and follow the brand on Instagram/Twitter (@thesafetypouch) and Facebook (The Safety Pouch). To find The Safety Pouch at your local Walmart, please use the store locator here.

