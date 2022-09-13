Drake Leads BET Hip Hop Awards, Kanye West Follows

Drake Leads “Bet Hip Hop Awards” 2022 with 14 nominations, followed closely by Kanye West With 10 Nominations, and Kendrick Lamar with nine nods
Other top nominees include Future with eight nominations, followed by Baby Keem, Cardi B, and J. Cole with six nods each
Hosted by Fat Joe, “Bet Hip Hop Awards” 2022 Premieres Tuesday, Oct. 4 At 9 PM ET/PT
Today, BET announced the nominees for the 17th annual “BET HIP HOP AWARDS” 2022 honoring the past year in hip hop music across 17 categories, selected by a voting academy of esteemed music industry insiders. Hosted by Grammy®-nominated recording artist, actor, entrepreneur, and media personality Fat Joe the “BET HIP HOP AWARDS” 2022, will tape from the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, GA, on Friday, September 30 and will premiere Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 9 PM ET/PT on BET.
Certified Lover Boy Drake leads this year’s nominations with an impressive 14 nods including ‘Best Live Performer,’ ‘Lyricist of the Year,’ ‘Hip Hop Album of the Year,’ ‘Hip Hop Artist of the Year,’ ‘Hustler of the Year,’ twice for ‘Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse,’ three for ‘Best Collaboration,’ twice for ‘Best Hip Hop Video,’ and twice for ‘Song of the Year.’ Kanye West follows with 10 nods including ‘Best Live Performer,’ ‘Hip Hop Album of the Year,’ ‘Hip Hop Artist of the Year,’ ‘Producer of the Year,’ ‘Hustler of the Year,’ ‘Best Hip Hop Video,’ ‘Best Collaboration,’ Song of the Year,’ ‘Impact Track,’ and ‘Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse’. Kendrick Lamar’s nine nods include ‘Best Live Performer,’ ‘Lyricist of the Year.’ ‘Hip Hop Album of the Year,’ ‘Hip Hop Artist of the Year,’ twice for ‘Impact Track.’ ‘Video Director of the Year,’ ‘Best Hip Hop Video,’ and ‘Best Collaboration.’ Future rounds out the top four with an impressive eight nods. Baby Keem, Cardi B, and J. Cole are tied, with each earning six nods.
Other notable nominations include Doja Cat, Latto, Lil Durk, Tems, and Young Thug, each of whom received three nominations. Benny The Butcher, City Girls, Fivio Foreign, Glorilla, Jay-Z, Megan Thee Stallion, Nas, and Usher received two nominations each.
See below for the complete list of “BET Hip Hop Awards” 2022 Official Nominees:
BEST HIP HOP VIDEO
D.M.B. – A$AP ROCKY
FAMILY TIES – BABY KEEM & KENDRICK LAMAR
GOOD LOVE – CITY GIRLS FEAT. USHER
HOT SHIT – CARDI B, KANYE WEST & LIL DURK
LONDON – BIA & J. COLE
WAIT FOR U – FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS
WAY 2 SEXY – DRAKE FEAT. FUTURE & YOUNG THUG
BEST COLLABORATION
FAMILY TIES – BABY KEEM & KENDRICK LAMAR
GOOD LOVE – CITY GIRLS FEAT. USHER
HOT SHIT – CARDI B, KANYE WEST & LIL DURK
JIMMY COOKS – DRAKE FEAT. 21 SAVAGE
JOHNNY P’S CADDY – BENNY THE BUTCHER & J. COLE
WAIT FOR U – FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS
WAY 2 SEXY – DRAKE FEAT. FUTURE & YOUNG THUG
BEST DUO OR GROUP
42 DUGG & EST GEE
BIG SEAN & HIT-BOY
BIRDMAN & YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN
BLXST & BINO RIDEAUX
DABABY & YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN
EARTHGANG
STYLES P & HAVOC
BEST LIVE PERFORMER
CARDI B
DOJA CAT
DRAKE
J. COLE
KANYE WEST
KENDRICK LAMAR
TYLER, THE CREATOR
LYRICIST OF THE YEAR
BABY KEEM
BENNY THE BUTCHER
DRAKE
J. COLE
JACK HARLOW
JAY-Z
KENDRICK LAMAR
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
BENNY BOOM
BURNA BOY
COLE BENNETT
COLIN TILLEY
DIRECTOR X
KENDRICK LAMAR & DAVE FREE
TEYANA TAYLOR
SONG OF THE YEAR
BIG ENERGY LATTO
F.N.F. (LET’S GO) HITKIDD & GLORILLA
FIRST CLASS JACK HARLOW
HOT SHIT CARDI B, KANYE WEST & LIL DURK
SUPER GREMLIN KODAK BLACK
WAIT FOR U FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS
WAY 2 SEXY DRAKE FEAT. FUTURE & YOUNG THUG
HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR
777 LATTO
CERTIFIED LOVER BOY DRAKE
DONDA KANYE WEST
I NEVER LIKED YOU FUTURE
IT’S ALMOST DRY PUSHA T
KING’S DISEASE II NAS
MR. MORALE & THE BIG STEPPERS KENDRICK LAMAR
HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
CARDI B
DOJA CAT
DRAKE
FUTURE
KANYE WEST
KENDRICK LAMAR
MEGAN THEE STALLION
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
ATL JACOB
BABY KEEM
HIT-BOY
HITMAKA
KANYE WEST
METRO BOOMIN
PHARRELL WILLIAMS
BEST BREAKTHROUGH HIP HOP ARTIST
BABY KEEM
BLXST
DOECHII
FIVIO FOREIGN
GLORILLA
NARDO WICK
SAUCY SANTANA
DJ OF THE YEAR
D-NICE
DJ CASSIDY
DJ DRAMA
DJ KAY SLAY
DJ PREMIER
KAYTRANADA
MUSTARD
NYLA SYMONE
LA LEAKERS: DJ SOURMILK AND JUSTIN INCREDIBLE
BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM
BIG BOY’S NEIGHBORHOOD
BREAKFAST CLUB
CARESHA PLEASE
COMPLEX
DRINK CHAMPS
HIPHOP DX
MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME
NPR TINY DESK
VERZUZ
HUSTLER OF THE YEAR
50 CENT
CARDI B
DJ KHALED
DRAKE
JAY-Z
KANYE WEST
MEGAN THEE STALLION
SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE
DRAKE – CHURCHILL DOWNS (JACK HARLOW FEAT. DRAKE)
J. COLE – POKE IT OUT (WALE FEAT. J. COLE)
J. COLE – LONDON (BIA & J. COLE)
LIL BABY – GIRLS WANT GIRLS (DRAKE FEAT. LIL BABY)
KANYE WEST – CITY OF GODS (FIVIO FOREIGN, KANYE WEST & ALICIA KEYS)
DRAKE – WAIT FOR U (FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS)
JADAKISS – BLACK ILLUMANTI (FREDDIE GIBBS FEAT. JADAKISS)
IMPACT TRACK
ABOUT DAMN TIME – LIZZO
CITY OF GODS – FIVIO FOREIGN, KANYE WEST & ALICIA KEYS
FAMILY TIES – BABY KEEM & KENDRICK LAMAR
NOBODY – NAS FEAT. MS. LAURYN HILL
PXSSY – LATTO
THE HEART PART 5 – KENDRICK LAMAR
WOMAN – DOJA CAT
BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW
BENJAMIN EPPS (FRANCE)
BLACK SHERIF (GHANA)
BLXCKIE (SOUTH AFRICA)
CENTRAL CEE (UK)
HAVIAH MIGHTY (CANADA)
KNUCKS (UK)
LE JUIICE (FRANCE)
NADIA NAKAI (ZIMBABWE)
TASHA & TRACIE (BRAZIL)
Voting for the “BET Hip Hop Awards” 2022 DJ of the Year and Best Hip Hop Platform is now open: https://www.bet.com/hip-hop-awards/info-page/bp11gc/vote-for-the-bet-hip-hop-awards-2022
The “BET Hip Hop Awards” 2022 press application form to request credentials to cover the red carpet, show, and more is accessible via the link below:
https://2022hhacreds.pvitl.com/registration/media_form_registration
Deadline to Apply For Media Credentials is Friday, September 16
Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy will oversee the annual show and Executive Produce for BET with Jamal Noisette, VP, Specials & Music Programming. Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment, to serve as Executive Producer of the “BET Hip Hop Awards” 2022 along with Jesse Collins Entertainment’s Jeannae Rouzan–Clay and Dionne Harmon.
