SisterLove Inc. Debuts State-of-the-Art Mobile Health Clinic

In an effort to expand its reach and provide much-needed healthcare services to the Atlanta community, SisterLove, Inc. has just launched a state-of-the-art mobile clinic, labeled The Healthy Love Bus. This new addition to their Health Education and Prevention services will allow expansion of their free HIV and STI testing services to the greater Atlanta area, as well as other parts of the Southeastern United States.

The mobile clinic will offer a variety of services, including:

● Free HIV/STI screenings, peer counseling, and linkage to care.

● Information and education – the mobile clinic will provide information about HIV prevention and treatment, as well as other sexual health topics. The mobile clinic will also provide education about HIV and other STIs, in order to help people make informed decisions about their sexual health.

● Community support referral services – the mobile clinic will provide referrals to other health care and social service providers. This will ensure that those who need more comprehensive care can get the services they need.

● The Healthy Love Workshop – the mobile clinic will offer the Healthy Love Workshop, a program that takes an intersectional approach to teaching critical knowledge on safe sex practices.

The mobile clinic will be an invaluable resource for those living with disabilities and low-income/resource-challenged persons who may not have regular access to sexual and reproductive healthcare services. The Healthy Love Bus represents SisterLove’s commitment to its mission and the health of the Atlanta community and will be a vital resource for years to come.

For interview requests and more information, please contact Sybil Miller at smiller@sisterlove.org or 585-705-6477.

SisterLove, Inc., is the oldest women-centered HIV and sexual & reproductive health organization in the Southeastern United States. It was founded in 1989 to address HIV-related education, prevention, and research, and to support the rights of reproductive justice for all women and girls. SisterLove’s mission is to eradicate the impact of HIV and other sexual and reproductive oppression of all women and their communities in the United States and globally. SisterLove, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with a satellite office in Johannesburg, South Africa