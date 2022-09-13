Local McDonald’s Restaurants Host McTeacher’s Night throughout Metro Atlanta

Our McDonald’s of Greater Atlanta Owner/Operators fuel the imagination, education and growth of area students with McTeacher’s Nights, a local program that supports educators, programs, and organizations serving students grades K-12.

McDonald’s will be teaming with local schools to celebrate McTeacher’s Night. This special evening will allow Argyle Elementary School, Collins Hill High School, Cornelia Elementary School, Crawford W. Long Middle School, Dawsonville Middle School, East Hall High School, Frey Elementary School, McLendon Elementary School, Mount Zion Elementary School, Northbrook Middle School, Pickett’s Mill Elementary School,

R.M. Moore Elementary School, The Rise School, Starling Elementary School, White Sulphur Elementary School and Woodland High School to raise funds for programs, equipment, or other special projects.

While students, parents, and other school supporters are having a great time dining at McDonald’s, teachers will greet students and parents as they arrive at the store. McDonald’s will pay schools a minimum of 10 percent of all sales during the program’s three-hour period.

As McDonald’s feeds and fosters local communities, the owners and crew members are honored to partner with schools that share a commitment to seeing students succeed and become future leaders.

From programs like Golden Grants and Black & Positively Golden Scholarships, to mentorship opportunities, McDonald’s is committed to providing skills, education programs, and resources that help youth achieve their goals.

WHO: McDonald’s

WHAT: McDonald’s McTeacher’s Nights

TIMEFRAME: 5 PM – 8 PM

WHEN/WHERE: McDonald’s Locations with benefitting schools as follows:

September 15

50 Georgia 400, Dawsonville, GA 30534 Benefitting Dawsonville Middle School

1130 West Ave., Cartersville, GA 30120 Benefitting Woodland High School

September 19

1203 E. Virginia Ave., East Point, GA 30344 Benefitting The Rise Schools

5192 Jonesboro Rd., Lake City GA 30120 Benefitting Mont Zion Elementary

September 20

1203 E. Virginia Ave., East Point, GA 30344 Benefitting Crawford E. Long Middle School

1881 Grayson Hwy., Grayson, GA 30017 Benefitting Starling Elementary School

1050 Old Peachtree Rd., Suwanee, GA 30043 Benefitting Northbrook Middle School

2010 Limestone Parkway NE, Gainesville, GA 30501 Benefitting White Sulphur Elementary School

1855 Mars Hill Rd. NW, Acworth, GA 30101 Benefitting Frey Elementary School

September 21

3893 North Druid Hills Rd., Decatur, GA 30033 Benefitting McLendon Elementary School

2010 Limestone Parkway NE, Gainesville, GA 30501 Benefitting East Hall High School

2370 Buford Drive NE, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 Benefitting Collins Hill High School

2591 Spring Road, Smyrna, GA 30080 Benefitting Argyle Elementary School

September 22

1585 441 Bypass, Cornelia, GA 30531 Benefitting Cornelia Elementary School

2591 Spring Road, Smyrna, GA 30080 Benefitting Pickett’s Mill Elementary

2010 Limestone Parkway NE, Gainesville, GA 30501 Benefitting New Holland Elementary

September 28

1429 Riverstone Parkway, Canton, GA 30114 Benefitting R.M. Moore Elementary School

About The Greater Atlanta McDonald’s Operators Association:

The Greater Atlanta McDonald’s Operators Association includes more than 50 owner/operators and operations managers, representing more than 270 restaurants in the 45 county Greater Atlanta area. Recently, McDonald’s is transforming convenience and evolving its customer experience through mobile order and payment, curbside pick-up, and McDelivery available through Uber Eats, Doordash, and Postmates at participating restaurants. Consumers can download the McDonald’s App for promotions and deals from the restaurants in this area. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com.