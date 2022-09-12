Atlanta Hawks Hire Hundreds During Inaugural ‘Interview Day’

To help jumpstart the 2022-23 NBA season, the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena hired hundreds during the inaugural “Interview Day.”

Held at State Farm Arena, the event allowed potential employees to interview and get hired on the spot. The part-time job openings will offer a minimum starting salary of $16 per hour. These jobs will also offer benefits that include access to discounted medical services, five paid major holidays, paid training and development, and scholarship opportunities.

New team members can also expect to receive bonuses for time, attendance, and performance during their service.

“Interview day is such a big day for us,” says Camye Mackey, Hawks, and State Farm Arena Executive Vice President and Chief People, Diversity and Inclusion Officer. “This is the day that we invite different individuals from the community of Atlanta to come into our house and explore career opportunities. We have a world-class arena, but to bring this arena to life, we need our team members.”

Mackey also explained the hiring process for each candidate.

“When candidates go through the arena, there is an experience where they speak with leaders within our organization that is looking to hire different jobs from food and beverage, guest experience, and security,” she said. “Once they go through the interview, and many are going to be hired on the spot, they go down and we have a party on the floor of the arena. They’ll get to take photos, get food and beverages, and listen to music provided by a DJ. They get to feel and experience what it’s like working at the Atlanta Hawks.”

Of the nearly 293 candidates, 279 candidates were provisionally hired and will complete a formal background check for official employment. Provisional candidates were also invited to a celebratory festival inside the arena, which included games, food, networking opportunities, and an appearance from Harry the Hawk and the ATL Hawks Dancers.