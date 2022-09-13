Omega Psi Phi State Convention Comes to Gwinett

The 59th Annual State of Georgia organization of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. meeting, presented by the Beta Lambda Lambda (BLL) Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. will take place at the Hilton Atlanta Northeast hotel in Peachtree Corners, Gwinnett County, GA from Thursday, September 29 to Sunday, October 2, 2022.

59th Annual State of Georgia State Meeting – The Georgia State organization of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., led by Keith Reddings – GA State Representative, in partnership with the event host – Beta Lambda Lambda (BLL) chapter of Gwinnett County, GA, are bringing the 59th Annual State of Georgia meeting to metro Atlanta.

Members from the State of Georgia, the largest state organization in the international fraternity with 55 chapters and representing more than 2,800 active members, will gather to conduct the business of the Georgia State organization of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. The purpose of the meeting is to ensure all of the members are moving forward and aligned with the vision of the State of Georgia organization and the international organization. The brothers will gather in Gwinnett County, to take an introspective look at their accomplishments and brainstorm solutions that will solve ongoing issues challenging the communities in which they live.

Dignitaries expected to participate are Senator Raphael Warnock, Senator Jon Ossoff, US Representative Lucy McBath, former GA State Representative and Democratic candidate for Governor Stacey Abrams, among others. The marquee events that are open to the public, include:

• Health Fair on Saturday from 10:00 to 4:00

• Medical and Health Forum to discuss important health topics in our communities

• STEM competition for students interested in careers in Science, Technology, Engineering & Math

• Undergraduate Luncheon highlighting the academic achievement of distinguished college students

• Talent Hunt competition showcasing the music and arts of local high school students leading to thousands of dollars in scholarships

• Marchdown Competition featuring our collegiate step teams

• Founders Banquet – where the State celebrates and awards our State level chapter and individual awardees for their outstanding work in the community

• Casino Night

• Saturday Night Que Jam Party

• Morning Devotions

The brothers of the State of Georgia have established and supported countless community improvement programs and initiatives. The Fraternity’s flagship Fatherhood Initiative and Mentoring program (launched in 2010 and modeled after President Obama’s White House Fatherhood and Mentoring Initiative), in just this past year alone, has impacted the lives of over 20,000 children receiving financial support by parents enrolled in the program; and over $10M dollars collected and being directed to the children and the custodial parent. Over 8,000 men and women have received services from the Fatherhood Initiative and Mentoring program and over 79% enrolled in the program have received their GED or short-term employment training.

The State of Georgia organization provides support and sponsorship for partnerships with local food banks, food drives and mobile pantries, which annually impacts over 190,000 families and growing. The State of Georgia organization has a sustained history of activism, spearheading social justice causes and fighting for voter empowerment, including recent efforts led by Beta Lambda Lambda (BLL) chapter, the host chapter for this year’s event and Kappa Alpha Alpha (KAA) chapter, which led the efforts to sponsor a billboard prominently displayed on I-85, advocating fairness in Georgia’s congressional redistricting.

In the last 5 years alone, the State of Georgia organization has awarded over $600,000 in college scholarships to deserving students. mentored thousands of elementary, high schools, and college students, and provided aid where needed. In addition to the scholarship fund of the State Organization, the Fraternity and its local chapters have established endowments at several HBCUs and other colleges and universities across Georgia.

The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. (ΩΨΦ) is a historically African American fraternity founded on November 17, 1911 at Howard University, the first fraternal organization founded at a historically black university. Since its founding, Omega Psi Phi has chartered over 750 undergraduate and graduate chapters in 18 countries on 5 continents. You will find Omega Psi Phi chapters in Ghana, Shanghai, China, Dubai, Tijuana, Mexico, The Bahamas, The Dominican Republic, Germany, England, Panama, Canada, The Virgin Islands, Bermuda, Japan, and South Korea; and Omega men are organizing in South Africa and Jamaica in hopes of getting a chapter. Since its founding, Omega Psi Phi’s stated purpose has been “to attract and build a strong and effective force of men dedicated to its Cardinal Principles of manhood, scholarship, perseverance, and uplift”. Each chapter of Omega Psi Phi is required to administer the following mandated programs every year: Achievement Week, Scholarships, Social Action, Talent Hunt Program for the Performing Arts, College Endowment Funds, Health Initiatives, Voter Registration, Education and Mobilization, Fatherhood and Mentoring Program, S.T.E.M. and NAACP membership.