Africa’s Brain Bank to Convene Leaders from U.S. and Africa During 3rd Annual Summit and Charity Ball in Atlanta

Africa’s Brain Bank®, a 501c3 organization committed to uniting the talent, experiences and intellectual property of Africans, Black Americans and people across the global African Diaspora, is hosting its 3rd Annual Summit & Charity Ball on October 8th-9th at the Atlanta Airport Marriott Hotel. The upscale event will convene leaders and experts from various industries for important dialogue, networking, intercontinental business transactions, and to unite all people of African descent.

Established in 2018 by Founder and CEO, Rev. Pamela Fomunung, Africa’s Brain Bank is on a bold mission to eliminate Africa’s “brain drain,” which refers to the historic looting and exploitation of Africa’s people, talent, ideas and resources. To achieve this goal, the organization is creating a digital repository of Africa’s intellectual capital, brain power, and fostering the flow of business between people of African descent worldwide to elevate the continent and the diaspora.

“I am so excited about the fact that we are coming together as one. I view this as a big family reunion,” said. Rev. Fomunung.

“For so long our brain power has been scattered across the world, and now we can harness it from the comfort of our homes. We can deposit our intellectual property and make withdrawals. Think about the transactions you make through the bank. If you send a Zelle to somebody, you are transferring money. Now, imagine sending a Zelle of your expertise to somebody in Lagos or Cape Town without having to physically go there. That is what Africa’s Brain Bank is about. If you are of African descent, you are a part of it.”

With extraordinary growth taking place in Africa, as well as 60% of the continent's population

Speakers include Motowns first A&R Sir William “Mickey” Stevenson (worked with Marvin Gay, the Supremes, Stevie Wonder and other superstars), iconic Nollywood actor and attorney Richard Mofe-Damijo, Hon. Johnny Ford, former Mayor of Tuskegee, AL and Founder of the World Conference of Mayors, Doll Avant, founder and CEO of Aquagenuity, wealth strategist and award-winning insurance agent Douglas Eze, Ambassador Dr. Amina Smaila, Nigerian Consul General in Atlanta, Lisa Sylvester Acogny, Co-founder and Chair of International Relations for Knowledge-First International Academy, Neal Hall, eye surgeon and world renowned poet, and several academic symposium speakers.

The powerful lineup will address critical issues facing the African continent, explore synergies, share the extraordinary opportunities that exist for black Americans to do business and establish a presence in Africa, and provide pathways and guidance for those African diasporans who yearn to visit or relocate to the Motherland.

“Healthcare is a big issue, as we don’t have enough hospitals or healthcare facilities,” Rev. Fomunung said. “Other industries with major opportunities are in hotels, real estate, agriculture, finance, transportation, education and telecommunications. The opportunities are unlimited.”

Educators and students from various Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) will be present at the summit, including from Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Morris Brown and more.

The event will start on Saturday, October 8th with the following schedule of events:

Saturday

Academic Symposium: 8:30 AM to 12:00PM

Red Carpet: 5:30PM to 6:50PM

Africa’s Brain Bank Summit: 7:00PM to 8:30PM

Dinner and Ball: 8:30PM to 2:00AM

Sunday

Billionaire Breakfast / Brunch: 9:00AM to 11:00AM

The Africa’s Brain Bank 3rd Annual Summit & Charity Ball will begin on October 8th at the Atlanta Airport Marriott Hotel, 4711 Best Rd., Atlanta, GA 30337. Visit https://africasbrainbank.ticketspice.com/africas-brain-bank-summit or https://africasbrainbank.org for more information and to register for the summit. For media inquiries, or to schedule an interview with Africa’s Brain Bank Coordinators, Dr. Pamela Fomunung, Dr. Nkem Khumbah, Amb. Lance Jones, Dr. Dialo Bagayoko, Dr. Ivonne Kanko, or Dr. Robert Ford, contact Ivan Thomas at ivan@intriguemediagroup.com or at 202.904.4790.

