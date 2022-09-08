Bernard Shaw, Veteran CNN Journalist, Has Passed At 82

On Sept. 7, Bernard Shaw passed due to pneumonia unrelated to COVID-19, according to a statement issued by his family. Shaw stood as a leading journalist covering some of the most impactful stories in history.

A Chicago native and former U.S. Marine, Shaw’s career began at WNUS in Chicago in 1964. He would eventually work as a reporter at CBS and ABC News before taking over as the chief anchor at CNN when the company launched in 1980.

Shaw provided coverage of major news events such as protests in China’s Tiananmen Square in 1989 and the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 1991. It was one of the first times in history where airstrikes were streamed on TV. He also moderated several presidential debates in the 1980s and 1990s,

Shaw would eventually retire from CNN in 2001 to spend more time with his family. His last appearance on CNN was 2020 when the company celebrated its 40th anniversary.

“As a journalist, he demanded accuracy and fairness in news coverage,” the family said in their statement provided by former CNN CEO Tom Johnson. “He earned the respect of millions of viewers around the world for his integrity and independence. He resisted forcefully any lowering of ethical news standards or any compromise of solid news coverage. He always could be trusted as a reporter and as an anchor,” In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Bernard Shaw Scholarship Fund at the University of Chicago. The Shaw family requests complete privacy at this time.”