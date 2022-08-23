Herschel Walker Critical Of New Climate Law, Says ‘Money Goes To Trees’

Herschel Walker has issued another gaffe while campaigning to become a U.S. Senator. During an event in Atlanta for the Republican Jewish Committee, Walker was discussing a new climate law passed by the Biden Administration.

The bill raises about $700 billion through corporate tax increases and prescription drug savings and about $400 billion will be spent on clean energy and health care provisions.

The climate law will allocate money for an urban forestry program that Walker disagrees with.

“[A] lot of money it’s going to trees,” Walker said. “Don’t we have enough trees around here?”

The remark served as another moment where Walker gave a nonsensical answer in regards to an important issue.

In July, Walker claimed that China’s bad air often comes to America.

“Since we don’t control the air, our good air decided to float over to China’s bad air,” Walker said. “So when China gets our good air, their bad air got to move. So it moves over to our good air space. Then — now we got we to clean that back up.”

Walker will challenge Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in November, but he continues to have a difficult time proving that he can handle the responsibilities of being a U.S. Senator. Encouraged to run for the Senate seat by former President Donald Trump, Walker doesn’t have any political experience and has often seemed confused when asked basic politically-based questions.