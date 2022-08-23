Sheriff’s deputies suspended after violent video goes viral (video)

A video went viral of three Arkansas law enforcement officers two Crawford County sheriff’s deputies and a Mulberry police officer pinned and viciously beat 27-year-old outside of a convenience story after receiving complaints that a 27-year-old white man was being disruptive in the store.

The officers are caught on tape slamming Randal Worcester, 27, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, onto the concrete and punching and kicking him repeatedly. At one point an officer lifts the badly injured man’s head and forcefully slams it to the ground until it bounced off the concrete from the force. Another officer can be seen kicking Worcester multiple times in the back of his legs, before repositioning himself to inflict more punishment. A third officer held the vagrant to the ground for his fellow officers to deliver the beating.

The deputies and the officer involved were identified as Crawford County Sheriff’s Deputies Zack King and Levi White and Mulberry Police Officer Thell Riddle.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the officers’ conduct was “reprehensible.”

“First of all, that is reprehensible conduct in which a suspect is beat in that fashion. We don’t have all of the details, and certainly that suspect had a history of concern that was legitimate for the officers, but that response was not consistent with the training that they receive as certified officers with the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy,” Hutchinson said in a statement.

The three officers have been suspended with pay pending the outcome of investigations by the Arkansas State Police and the U.S. Justice Department.