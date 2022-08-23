White Little League Players Put Cotton In Black Child’s Hair On National TV

Social media users were in an uproar after a Black child’s hair was covered in cotton on national TV. During the Red Sox and Orioles Little League Classic game in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, an ESPN camera captured a group of White Little League baseball players placing cotton on the hair of their Black teammate.

The Black child did not move and appeared stoic as the cotton was placed on his hair. The kids took the cotton from soft toys that were handed out during the game.

The team, based in Davenport, Iowa, features one other Black player out of a squad of 13. The city of Davenport is about 80% White and 10% Black.

The disturbing image of cotton being placed on a Black child’s hair caused a stir due to the racially-charged history of Blacks being forced to pick cotton in the South. Even if the White players, who are all 11 and 12-years-old, were unaware of the history, the adult coaching staff failed to stop the incident.

Following the backlash on social media, officials claimed that there was no ill-intent by the White players.

“There was no ill-intent behind the action shown during the broadcast. After speaking with the team, as well as reviewing photos, multiple players on the Midwest Region team were taking part in this while enjoying the game. As only one player appeared on the broadcast, Little League International understands that the actions shown could be perceived as racially insensitive,” the statement said.

Although team officials have attempted to downplay the incident, it continues to spark debates on social media.

This is absolutely disgusting and makes my blood boil. COTTON ON HIS HAIR are you freaking kidding me?! Look at this boy’s face, it is heartbreaking. I want to cry. He worked so hard to get to the LL World Series, and he’s humiliated and bullied on tv. COTTON. On his hair. NO!!! — Heather Doyle (@heathermdoyle) August 22, 2022

For those white people wondering why black people are mad over that black Little League player getting his hair stuffed with cotton by his white teammates, let me make it plain. Under no circumstances is anyone to touch the hair of a black person. Period. — NotoriousB.I.G.Data (@LeroyWilliamsJr) August 22, 2022

The world championships for little league really thought it was cute to air a bunch of white boys laughing and stuffing a black boys hair with cotton was funny to air? This country hasn’t grown much in over 50+ years — 🔮 𝕭𝖗𝖚𝖏𝖎𝖙𝖆 🦇 (@ohthatashleyy) August 23, 2022